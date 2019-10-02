‘Gentrification: The Community Strikes Back!' Town Hall, Sat. Oct. 5th in South Los Angeles

10/02/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co., Inc., West Adams District

Saturday, October 5th - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF in partnership with KJLH-FM 102.3 is hosting a community town hall to address gentrification, particularly in South L.A., and to discuss and brainstorm solutions to counteract the loss of historic communities and end displacement of L.A. residents.

Day-long gentrification town hall features four panel discussions with local and national leaders, free breakfast and lunch for attendees and participants.