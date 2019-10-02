Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘Gentrification: The Community Strikes Back!' Town Hall, Sat. Oct. 5th in South Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co., Inc., West Adams District
Saturday, October 5th - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF in partnership with KJLH-FM 102.3 is hosting a community town hall to address gentrification, particularly in South L.A., and to discuss and brainstorm solutions to counteract the loss of historic communities and end displacement of L.A. residents.

Day-long gentrification town hall features four panel discussions with local and national leaders, free breakfast and lunch for attendees and participants.

On Saturday, October 5th, housing justice advocates affiliated with Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF,’ and Housing Is A Human Right,’ in partnership with media powerhouse KJLH-FM 102.3 Radio, will host “Gentrification: The Community Strikes Back!,” a Community Town Hall to discuss and address gentrification in Los Angeles, particularly its impact in South L.A. and on communities of color.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005898/en/

The free, day-long Gentrification Town Hall will feature four panel discussions with local and national leaders discussing and brainstorming solutions to counteract the loss of historic communities and end displacement of L.A. residents. The four panels include: 1) ‘The Church’s Call and Response,' 2) ‘Meeting of the Minds: How Leaders are Influencing and Educating Communities to End Gentrification,' 3) ‘Gentrification and Displacement are Economic Justice & Civil Rights Issues,' and 4) ‘Gentrification Sucks! How the iGeneration/Millennials are Buying Back the Block.' The Town Hall will take place in the West Adams District from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and free breakfast and lunch will be provided to town hall attendees and participants.

WHAT:

South L.A. GENTRIFICATION TOWN HALL—Local and national leaders take part in 4 panel discussions addressing gentrification in Los Angeles, particularly its impact in South L.A. and on communities of color—in order to raise awareness and provide solutions

 

WHEN:

Saturday, October 5, 2019

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

 

WHERE:

Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co., Inc.

1999 West Adams Blvd., L.A., CA 90018 (at Western Ave.)

 

WHO:

See the full list of panelists and moderators under ‘Panels’ section (below):

 

Gentrification Town Hall Program & Panel Discussions

 

9:00 am

Doors open & BREAKFAST provided to Gentrification Town Hall attendees & participants

 

Panel #1

The Church’s Call and Response

Time: 10:05 am

 
  • Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr., Oxygen TV Preachers of L.A.
  • Pastor Xavier Thompson, Senior Pastor, Southern Saint Paul Church
  • Pastor Shep Crawford, The Experience Christian Ministries
  • MODERATOR: Dr. Holly Carter, Creator, Oxygen TV Preachers of L.A.; President & CEO of Relevé Entertainment

 

Panel #2

Meeting of the Minds: How Leaders are Influencing & Educating Communities to End Gentrification

Time: 11:15 am

 
  • Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League
  • Norm Nixon, former NBA Laker; President, Debbie Allen Dance Academy
  • Michael Lawson, Ambassador of ICAO; CEO, Urban League of Los Angeles
  • Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
  • MODERATOR: Dominique DiPrima, Emmy Award-winning, KJLH-FM 102.3 on-air personality

 

12:30 pm

LUNCH provided to Gentrification Town Hall attendees and participants

 

Panel #3

Gentrification and Displacement are Economic Justice & Civil Rights Issues

Time: 12:55 pm

 
  • Kevin Harbour, volunteer, advocate, technology consultant and entrepreneur; sitting president, UCLA Black Alumni Association
  • Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Candidate for Long Beach City Council, 8th District; leader of a local nonprofit in the Los Angeles and Orange County regions that has financed and built thousands of affordable housing units
  • Brian Williams, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Los Angeles Urban League
  • MODERATOR: Michael Lawson, Ambassador of ICAO; CEO, Urban League of Los Angeles

 

Panel #4

Gentrification Sucks! How the iGeneration & Millennials are Buying Back the Block

Time: 2:05 pm

 
  • Cameron Walker, Millennial homeowner; Strategy & Operations Consultant for K1
  • Malia Smith, Millennial homeowner; Development Associate for Casestack Logistics
  • Teo Hunter and Beny Ashburn, Founders, Crowns & Hops Brewery
  • MODERATOR: Samantha Granberry, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Sales & Fundraising for AHF

For more information, please visit www.gentrificationsucks.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40pMariMed Elects Internationally Renowned Dr. Eva Selhub as Independent Director
GL
10:34pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:34pADX ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:29pTRUSCREEN : Cervical Cancer Remains a Global Health Issue
PU
10:24pBARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted NAV as at 2/10/19 - $0.7224
PU
10:24pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : sign MOU with Energy Trade
PU
10:19pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:17pAirbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
RE
10:15pU.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs
RE
10:14pMELBANA ENERGY : Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group