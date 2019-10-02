‘Gentrification: The Community Strikes Back!' Town Hall, Sat. Oct. 5th in South Los Angeles

The free, day-long Gentrification Town Hall will feature four panel discussions with local and national leaders discussing and brainstorming solutions to counteract the loss of historic communities and end displacement of L.A. residents. The four panels include: 1) ‘The Church’s Call and Response,' 2) ‘Meeting of the Minds: How Leaders are Influencing and Educating Communities to End Gentrification,' 3) ‘Gentrification and Displacement are Economic Justice & Civil Rights Issues,' and 4) ‘Gentrification Sucks! How the iGeneration/Millennials are Buying Back the Block.' The Town Hall will take place in the West Adams District from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and free breakfast and lunch will be provided to town hall attendees and participants.
|
WHAT:
|
|
South L.A. GENTRIFICATION TOWN HALL—Local and national leaders take part in 4 panel discussions addressing gentrification in Los Angeles, particularly its impact in South L.A. and on communities of color—in order to raise awareness and provide solutions
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Saturday, October 5, 2019
|
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co., Inc.
1999 West Adams Blvd., L.A., CA 90018 (at Western Ave.)
|
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
See the full list of panelists and moderators under ‘Panels’ section (below):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gentrification Town Hall Program & Panel Discussions
|
|
|
|
|
|
9:00 am
|
|
Doors open & BREAKFAST provided to Gentrification Town Hall attendees & participants
|
|
|
|
|
Panel #1
|
|
The Church’s Call and Response
|
Time: 10:05 am
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr., Oxygen TV Preachers of L.A.
|
|
|
-
Pastor Xavier Thompson, Senior Pastor, Southern Saint Paul Church
|
|
|
-
Pastor Shep Crawford, The Experience Christian Ministries
|
|
|
-
MODERATOR: Dr. Holly Carter, Creator, Oxygen TV Preachers of L.A.; President & CEO of Relevé Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
Panel #2
|
|
Meeting of the Minds: How Leaders are Influencing & Educating Communities to End Gentrification
|
Time: 11:15 am
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League
|
|
|
-
Norm Nixon, former NBA Laker; President, Debbie Allen Dance Academy
|
|
|
-
Michael Lawson, Ambassador of ICAO; CEO, Urban League of Los Angeles
|
|
|
-
Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
|
|
|
-
MODERATOR: Dominique DiPrima, Emmy Award-winning, KJLH-FM 102.3 on-air personality
|
|
|
|
|
12:30 pm
|
|
LUNCH provided to Gentrification Town Hall attendees and participants
|
|
|
|
|
Panel #3
|
|
Gentrification and Displacement are Economic Justice & Civil Rights Issues
|
Time: 12:55 pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Kevin Harbour, volunteer, advocate, technology consultant and entrepreneur; sitting president, UCLA Black Alumni Association
|
|
|
-
Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Candidate for Long Beach City Council, 8th District; leader of a local nonprofit in the Los Angeles and Orange County regions that has financed and built thousands of affordable housing units
|
|
|
-
Brian Williams, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Los Angeles Urban League
|
|
|
-
MODERATOR: Michael Lawson, Ambassador of ICAO; CEO, Urban League of Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
Panel #4
|
|
Gentrification Sucks! How the iGeneration & Millennials are Buying Back the Block
|
Time: 2:05 pm
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Cameron Walker, Millennial homeowner; Strategy & Operations Consultant for K1
|
|
|
-
Malia Smith, Millennial homeowner; Development Associate for Casestack Logistics
|
|
|
-
Teo Hunter and Beny Ashburn, Founders, Crowns & Hops Brewery
|
|
|
-
MODERATOR: Samantha Granberry, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Sales & Fundraising for AHF