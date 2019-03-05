‘Knowledge beats the bad guy': InfoSec's Jack Koziol

InfoSec Institute recognized for giving power to the people

InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of information security education and workforce security awareness, today announces it has been recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Awards for 2019.

Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of InfoSec Institute, with the Cyber Defense Magazine trophies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company received the sole award in two categories:

Editor's Choice Security Training & Awareness for Employees

Publisher's Choice Security Training for InfoSec Professionals

The awards were announced at this week’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.

“It’s gratifying to have our hard work acknowledged by Cyber Defense,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute’s CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity dangers out there are real, but we believe people armed with knowledge will always win against the bad guys.”

InfoSec Institute has been frustrating cybercriminals since 2004. As a leading cybersecurity educator, it offers a wide range of security classes and customizable enterprise security awareness training to empower customers with the knowledge they need to stay ahead of cybercrime.

“Isn’t it time to stop the breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat? InfoSec Institute has won the awards from our magazine because they are an innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the next generation of exploiters,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group.

This is the seventh year Cyber Defense Magazine has honored the best and most innovative information security companies from around the globe.

See the full list of Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Awards winners for 2019.

About InfoSec Institute

InfoSec Institute fortifies organizations and their employees against security threats with award-winning security and privacy education. Recognizing cybersecurity is everyone’s job, we provide skills development and certification training for IT and security professionals while building the entire workforce security aptitude with awareness training and phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry “Top 20 IT Training Company” and the Security Training & Education Program Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

