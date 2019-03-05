‘Knowledge beats the bad guy': InfoSec's Jack Koziol

InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of information security
education and workforce security awareness, today announces it has been
recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Awards for 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006034/en/
Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of InfoSec Institute, with the Cyber Defense Magazine trophies. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company received the sole award in two categories:
-
Editor's Choice Security Training & Awareness for Employees
-
Publisher's Choice Security Training for InfoSec Professionals
The awards were announced at this week’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.
“It’s gratifying to have our hard work acknowledged by Cyber Defense,”
said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute’s CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity
dangers out there are real, but we believe people armed with knowledge
will always win against the bad guys.”
InfoSec Institute has been frustrating cybercriminals since 2004. As a
leading cybersecurity educator, it offers a wide range of security
classes and customizable enterprise security awareness training to
empower customers with the knowledge they need to stay ahead of
cybercrime.
“Isn’t it time to stop the breaches and get one step ahead of the next
threat? InfoSec Institute has won the awards from our magazine because
they are an innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and
defeat the next generation of exploiters,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO
of Cyber Defense Media Group.
This is the seventh year Cyber Defense Magazine has honored the best and
most innovative information security companies from around the globe.
See the full list of Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec
Awards winners for 2019.
About InfoSec Institute
InfoSec
Institute fortifies organizations and their employees against
security threats with award-winning security and privacy education.
Recognizing cybersecurity is everyone’s job, we provide skills
development and certification training for IT and security professionals
while building the entire workforce security aptitude with awareness
training and phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner
Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness
Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry
“Top 20 IT Training Company” and the Security Training & Education
Program Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence
Awards.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec
innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early
stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY
(INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value
proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who
voted based on their independent review of the company submitted
materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to
data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market
variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players
with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers
or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are
looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages
of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the
premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published
by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security
professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge,
real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services
in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines
every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for
the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of
the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com
and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com
to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these
winning company executives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006034/en/