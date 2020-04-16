‘One World: Together At Home' Global Special to Stream Live on Roblox this Saturday, April 18th at 11 a.m. PDT

Roblox Will Support ‘One World: Together at Home’ by Bringing the Special to Roblox’s Community of 120 Million Users

Today, Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 120 million people together through play, announced that One World: Together At Home – a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – will be live streamed on Roblox this Saturday, April 18th. Beginning at 11:00 a.m. PDT, Roblox will show the full, eight-hour special in the One World: Together At Home Concert experience, an immersive, 3D virtual theatre. On Sunday, April 19th at 10 a.m. PDT, Roblox players can also come together in the virtual theatre to watch a replay of the two-hour televised portion of the concert.

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafin, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

The first part of the global concert will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

“During these uncertain times, it gives us hope to see how people all over the world are finding new and incredible ways to connect,” said David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox. “We take our role in bringing people together very seriously, and are honored to give the Roblox community a way to experience the One World: Together at Home concert with their friends, and celebrate the heroic efforts of healthcare workers in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

One World: Together At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its-kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

For more information about Global Citizen and its campaign to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

ABOUT ROBLOX:

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 120 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org.

