‘Oracle Water System' Represents Device for Preventing COVID-19 in Korea

– ‘Oracle Water’ is used as a solution for preventing COVID-19

“As it is harmless, I readily clean my hands using ‘Oracle Water’ after returning home, instead of other hand-detergents,” said a citizen of Daegu who was receiving the antiseptic solution at a community service center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005373/en/

South Korea had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after China but the number reduced after using the ‘Oracle Water’ to prevent epidemics. MAK provided Oracle Water to Daegu city for preventing epidemics of the city, households, and citizens. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Daegu city decreased from 390 on March 7 when the city started to use Oracle Water to 297 on March 8, 190 on March 9 and to 32 on March 17, showing a reduction by 91.7%. Using plasma, Oracle Water System produces Oracle Water by dissolving ozone in the nano-micro bubble in water with the highest dissolution rate of 70% in the world. The water provides outstanding sterilizing effects while being eco-friendly as ozone is decomposed into oxygen molecules in water unlike chemical disinfectants and can be applied widely. (Graphic: Business Wire)

South Korea had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after China but the number reduced after using the ‘Oracle Water’ produced by Oracle Water System to prevent epidemics.

MAK provided ‘Oracle Water’ to antiseptic solution spreading vehicles at Nam-gu Office in Daegu and 13 community service centers in the city for preventing epidemics of the city, households, and citizens.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city decreased from 390 on March 7 when the city started to use ‘Oracle Water’ to 297 on March 8, 190 on March 9 and to 32 on March 17, showing a reduction by 91.7%.

“The most important step to stop spreading Coronavirus is the prevention of epidemics,” said Byung Joon Chun, President of MAK. “As it provides 6~7 times* stronger sterilizing power compared to other disinfectants, Oracle Water can rapidly prevent epidemics. And sterilization effect of Oracle Water was already recognized by removing anthrax bacteria and H1N1 viruses.”

In coping with variants of harmful viruses, MAK developed Oracle Water System based on 11 related patents. Using plasma, Oracle Water System produces ‘Oracle Water’ by dissolving ozone in the nano-micro bubble in water with the highest dissolution rate of 70% in the world. ‘Oracle Water’ provides outstanding sterilizing effects while being eco-friendly as ozone is decomposed into oxygen molecules in water unlike chemical disinfectants and can be applied widely.

Having concluded a contract with GW in China, a disinfection service company designated by the Hangzhou city government, to supply 18 units of Oracle Water System, MAK is scheduled to ship the systems in April.

“We are receiving inquiries from countries impacted by COVID-19 and concentrating efforts on manufacturing Oracle Water Systems, day and night, to help countries getting over COVID-19 across the world,” added Chun.

MAK is a leading company that specializes in applying plasma technology. After having strived to develop plasma technologies since its establishment in 2004, the company leveraged these technologies for expanding businesses into diverse areas including ashing of semiconductor, bonding of LCD panels for displays and TVs, air cleaning at medical facilities, treatment and regeneration of skin, anti-aging and tooth whitening. It boasts cutting-edge technology of fully providing plasma technologies to the major mobile phone manufacturers for processing curved glasses used in flexible displays of such phones.

In particular, MAK first developed in the world the technology of generating plasma in CDA Chamber and supplies it to BOE in China. Having successfully developed USC technology for the third time in the world, the company is supplying it to BOE, Tianma, Jintuo, and Etmade in China and HIRATA in Japan. Possessing proprietary patent rights for vacuum plasma equipment for MLCC, the company is exclusively supplying the equipment to Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and working with multiple Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics and LG Display. MAK owns various product lines, including vacuum Descum equipment for wafer and plasma for processing curved touch screen panel (TSP) used for vehicles. The company is funneling research resources into nano textile equipment targeting the nano textile market and environment protection equipment to explore the wastewater treatment market.

*Source: Kim So-yeon (2001) ‘Studies on the Disinfection of Bacteria by Ozonization’, Inha University, Korea, p12~14

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005373/en/