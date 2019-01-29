‘POP' Into Their Hearts (and Tummies) With Popcornopolis This Valentine's Day

NEW Strawberries & Cream Recipe, Valentine’s Day Mini Cones, and More

Roses are red, violets are blue, Popcornopolis has the perfect treats for your sweetheart AND for you! Let Cupid touch your tastebuds with an arrow this Valentine’s Day with a gift from Popcornopolis, the family-owned and operated gourmet popcorn company. Discover sweet and savory Valentine’s Day gift ideas for sweetheart celebrations, personal indulgence, and Valentine’s Day parties alike. Available online at popcornopolis.com and in select Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, and local neighborhood stores. Popcornopolis offers an array of romantic-themed treats that are sure to leave hearts ‘poppin’ and tastebuds smitten this February 14th.

Let Cupid touch your tastebuds with an arrow this Valentine’s Day with a gift from Popcornopolis, the family-owned and operated gourmet popcorn company (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our new recipe for the Strawberries & Cream popcorn is a creamy and dreamy, berry-licious creation, made using real strawberries, and with no high fructose corn syrup,” shared Popcornopolis Chef Phil Fox. “Wrapped in our elegant gift-packaging, our Valentine’s Day delights make an excellent addition to any celebration because it’s a no-fuss, ready-to-go, delectable gift.”

Make your special someone swoon with the blush colored Strawberries & Cream popcorn, or give the most ‘POP’ular treat at the party with the adorable Valentine’s Day Mini Cones and rose-themed tins. The Popcornopolis 2019 Valentine’s Day exclusive offers include:

10-pack of Valentine’s Mini Cones offered at select Sam’s Club locations for $9.98.

Case of 24 Valentine’s Mini Cones and 3.5 gallon rose tin offered online at Costco.com for $34.99 and $49.99.

Valentine’s Small Cones offered at select Walmart locations for $4.98

Valentine’s 1.26 gallon rose tin offered online at Amazon.com for $34.99

Valentine’s themed gift baskets, mini gift baskets, Valentine’s rose tins, and Strawberries & Cream popcorn available online at www.popcornopolis.com.

“Made the way it oughta be,” Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorns are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives, and only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information, a full list of Popcornopolis recipes, and to place an order for Valentine’s Day today visit www.popcornopolis.com.

