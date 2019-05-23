‘Remarkable' Veterans Should Be Your Next Tech Hires

Infosec and VetsInTech salute veterans training to be cybersecurity experts

On Memorial Day we honor and remember those who died in military service to this country. And as we continue to celebrate Military Appreciation Month, now is also a good time to honor and remember the 250,000 veterans who transition out of the military every year. Almost 80% of those veterans do not have jobs waiting after completing their service.

Today Infosec, the leading provider of IT security education and workforce security awareness training, salutes student veterans who recently passed the first Infosec Security+ course offered through the VetsInTech (VIT) organization. Impressively, 100% of the class passed the course on the first attempt, which has been hailed as an ‘extraordinary’ accomplishment.

“Our veterans are simply amazing,” said Katherine Webster, CEO and founder of VetsInTech. “They are natural leaders, have a great work ethic and excel at working in teams across different cultures. This graduating class demonstrates the capabilities they have, especially in the cybersecurity field."

VetsInTech supports veterans and their spouses by helping them train and find jobs in the tech field. Its programs guide veterans through three key areas — education, employment and entrepreneurship. VIT brings together resources, training and top tech corporations seeking to hire veterans. Headquartered in San Francisco, VIT has grown to 12 veteran-led chapters across the U.S. since its beginning in 2012.

Infosec is partnering with VIT to provide its Security+ Certification Training and Boot Camp. Security+ teaches students information security theory, as well as how to configure and operate many different technical security controls. The course includes hands-on exercises to help students learn by doing.

“Infosec is so grateful to our veterans and honored to be partnering with VetsInTech,” said Jack Koziol, CEO of Infosec. ”Most of the students in this class had little to no IT or security experience prior to taking the course. That all 20 of the students passed the exam on the first attempt is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to the quality and character of these veterans.”

VIT’s cybersecurity program is made possible through a $1 million gift from Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

Two more Infosec Security+ courses are scheduled for VetsInTech. The next course in June will be held in San Diego, followed by an August session in Colorado Springs.

About Infosec

Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of organizations and over 160,000 individuals trust the wide range of security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced and comprehensive education and training platforms. Founded by CEO Jack Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. Learn more at www.infosecinstitute.com

About VetsInTech

VetsInTech supports our current and returning veterans with re-integration services, and by connecting them to the national technology ecosystem. VIT is committed to bringing together a tech-specific network, resources, and programs for our veterans interested in Education, Entrepreneurship, and Employment – the 3E’s! www.vetsintech.co

