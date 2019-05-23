‘Remarkable' Veterans Should Be Your Next Tech Hires

Infosec and VetsInTech salute veterans training to be cybersecurity
experts
On Memorial Day we honor and remember those who died in military service
to this country. And as we continue to celebrate Military Appreciation
Month, now is also a good time to honor and remember the 250,000
veterans who transition out of the military every year. Almost 80% of
those veterans do not have jobs waiting after completing their service.
Today Infosec, the leading provider of IT security education and
workforce security awareness training, salutes student veterans who
recently passed the first Infosec Security+ course offered through the
VetsInTech (VIT) organization. Impressively, 100% of the class passed
the course on the first attempt, which has been hailed as an
‘extraordinary’ accomplishment.
“Our veterans are simply amazing,” said Katherine Webster, CEO and
founder of VetsInTech. “They are natural leaders, have a great work
ethic and excel at working in teams across different cultures. This
graduating class demonstrates the capabilities they have, especially in
the cybersecurity field."
VetsInTech supports veterans and their spouses by helping them train and
find jobs in the tech field. Its programs guide veterans through three
key areas — education, employment and entrepreneurship. VIT brings
together resources, training and top tech corporations seeking to hire
veterans. Headquartered in San Francisco, VIT has grown to 12
veteran-led chapters across the U.S. since its beginning in 2012.
Infosec is partnering with VIT to provide its Security+
Certification Training and Boot Camp. Security+ teaches students
information security theory, as well as how to configure and operate
many different technical security controls. The course includes hands-on
exercises to help students learn by doing.
“Infosec is so grateful to our veterans and honored to be partnering
with VetsInTech,” said Jack Koziol, CEO of Infosec. ”Most of the
students in this class had little to no IT or security experience prior
to taking the course. That all 20 of the students passed the exam on the
first attempt is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to the
quality and character of these veterans.”
VIT’s cybersecurity program is made possible through a $1 million gift
from Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark
Philanthropies.
Two more Infosec Security+ courses are scheduled for VetsInTech. The
next course in June will be held in San Diego, followed by an August
session in Colorado Springs.
To register for an upcoming cybersecurity course and learn more, visit VetsInTech.
About Infosec
Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of
organizations and over 160,000 individuals trust the wide range of
security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing
training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec
Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced
and comprehensive education and training platforms. Founded by CEO Jack
Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles,
Virginia. Learn more at www.infosecinstitute.com
About VetsInTech
VetsInTech supports our current and returning veterans with
re-integration services, and by connecting them to the national
technology ecosystem. VIT is committed to bringing together a
tech-specific network, resources, and programs for our veterans
interested in Education, Entrepreneurship, and Employment – the 3E’s! www.vetsintech.co
