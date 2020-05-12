Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

‘Taking A Deep Breath' Can Help Manage a Crisis, Says FARM's Yeiser-Stepp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

The economic and health risks of coronavirus have many dairy producers on edge - but staying focused on the task at hand and remembering the value that dairy farming provides can help carry farmers through, says Emily Yeiser-Stepp, vice president at the National Milk Producers Federation and director of National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management, a.k.a. the FARM Program, in a new NMPF podcast.

'The noise that does exist in moments of crisis, like what we're experiencing within the pandemic, does tend to heighten our stress and anxiety levels naturally,' said Yeiser-Stepp, author of a recent Hoard's Dairyman article on helpful FARM resources and the value of establishing best-practice farm procedures. 'By defaulting to what we know, we inherently regain some control' over managing a crisis, she said. And that helps farms 'stay focused on the task at hand to producing nature's most nearly perfect product, milk.'

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find this and other NMPFs podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Disclaimer

NMPF - National Milk Producers Federation published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 02:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pDE GREY MINING : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director
PU
11:25pStocks fall on renewed virus fears, Powell speech in focus
RE
11:18pOil falls on second wave outbreak fears, rise in U.S. inventories
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pChina's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in Q1, Says PBOC
DJ
11:00pCONTACT TRACING, TEMPERATURE CHECKS AND MASKS : airline industry outlines new norms
RE
10:58pChina's aviation regulator says passenger numbers down 68.5% year-on-year in April
RE
10:58pOil falls on second wave outbreak fears, rise in U.S. inventories
RE
10:39pAustralia requests China trade talks, won't drop inquiry push
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group