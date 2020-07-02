Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘Tell' invites readers to discover how a young girl found the courage to tell a secret that needed to be told

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Do you have a secret that you should tell someone about but fear the outcome of revealing it?” Annamarie L. James asks. Join her, as she explores this question through the release of her book titled, “Tell” (published by WestBow Press).

 

Little Kate had a big secret. Someone did something to her that she did not like. He made her promise not to tell. It was their secret that no one should know about it. Her big secret was a bad secret. But keeping this secret made Kate sad. Readers are invited to discover how Kate found the courage to tell her secret that needed to be told.

 

“It is important for little girls to know that they can trust their mothers or a close relative, to be able to speak to them about the struggles that they have,” James points out. “This book might appeal to readers based on the current environment that women still experience and try to deal with alone, even with all of the advances that society has made.”

 

The publication of “Tell” aims to remind readers that there will always be someone in their lives who they can trust and not have to hold a burden all on their own. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Tell-Annamarie-L-James/dp/1973678616.

 

“Tell”

By Annamarie L. James

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781973678618

E-Book | 28 pages | ISBN 9781973678625

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Annamarie L. James, known to many as AJ, is a New York native. She has been working in the insurance industry for more than 20 years. She obtained her Master of Business Administration from Nyack College. She is an avid reader and enjoys writing poetry, songs and stories. She loves to run and has ran three New York City marathons and counting. She has a twin sister who also loves to write. “Tell” is her first attempt at being a published author. She is very excited about this new journey.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
WestBow Press
866-928-1240
pressreleases@westbowpress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aINSTALCO PUBL : acquires VentPartner
AQ
01:01aIPSEN : Joins Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) Plus Atezolizumab in Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
BU
01:01aCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cellular V2X to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aSOFINNOVA PARTNERS : Announces Two First Investments from its MD Start III Medtech Acceleration Fund
BU
01:00aPOLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
AQ
12:57aAXIS BANK : Plans to Raise Up to $2 Billion in Funds
DJ
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
5POLARCUS LTD : POLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group