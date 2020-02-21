Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘The LA Dream – Poetry for a Cause' Benefits Healthy Housing Foundation's Homeless Housing, Feb. 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:12pm EST

Poets, spoken word artists and others take to the stage for an evening fundraiser highlighting the Healthy Housing Foundation’s work housing extremely-low-income and formerly homeless individuals

In the past two years, HHF has created nearly 800 such housing units by repurposing eight SRO hotels or motels in and around Los Angeles; group will recreate a SRO unit to show what HHF offers to tenants

On Friday evening, February 28th, housing advocates, poets, artists, tenants and officials from AHF and its ‘Healthy Housing Foundation’ will host “The LA Dream – Poetry for a Cause” at the event space Skyline Lofts in Downtown Los Angeles (224 E 11th St #601, 90015), a ticketed event to raise money for HHF and its work housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals. The evening provides an Only in LA Experience filled with a four-piece jazz band, a saxophonist, a poetry competition with ten performers (who will have each been through an audition process), as well as an artist who will be selling his work. Healthy Housing Foundation hosts will have also recreated a typical HHF SRO housing unit to be able to showcase tangibly what HHF offers to its tenants and residents.

WHAT:

“The LA Dream: Poetry for a Cause”

 

A benefit evening of poetry, music, dance & art

 

A fundraising benefit for AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation and its work housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals and families in greater LA

 

 

WHEN:

Friday, February 28th, 2020 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

 

 

WHERE:

 

  • DOWNTOWN L.A.
  • The Skyline Lofts 224 E 11th St #601, Los Angeles 90015

CONTACT: Alexis Cox: alexis.cox@aidshealth.org 513 545 4254 For tickets, click here.

During the event, the hosts and performers will also drive the message that homelessness affects all of us, with the poets strategically placed throughout the room as they begin their poems and end their performances on stage.

The LA Dream: Poetry for a Cause

The LA Dream. A vision of sun, surf, celebrities, hope...a place where dreams come true, and anyone can make it big. Los Angeles has long been a vibrant beacon of optimism for artists, dreamers, and seekers of a better life across the country and the world.

But that dream is starting to crumble. The golden image of Los Angeles as a place to reinvent yourself and your life is giving way to a new picture. Homeless encampments crowd the streets while unaffordable, luxury towers spring up across the city.

Rising rents, displacement, and homelessness do not discriminate. This is an issue that can and will spiral out of control if we don't act now.

You can help. Join us for an evening of music, poetry, and dance to hear how artists are coping with the new reality of Los Angeles. All proceeds go to the Healthy Housing Foundation to help struggling LA residents find stable housing. Help us raise hope and make the LA Dream a reality for our residents once again.

“Our ‘LA Dream’ fundraiser and evening of poetry, music, dance and art supports the Healthy Housing Foundation and its programs housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals and families in greater LA,” said Caroline Contreras from Healthy Housing Foundation. “The evening also offers a unique and very creative platform to share Healthy Housing Foundation’s projects, goals and messaging so that people better understand what Healthy Housing Foundation is providing to the community: faster access to transitional and longer-term housing for low-income individuals and families.”

Healthy Housing Foundation In late 2017, AHF launched the Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) to provide decent housing units at an affordable cost to extremely-low-income people, including families with children, and those previously unsheltered or homeless. To date it has created 791 such housing units in eight buildings (SRO hotels and motels) across greater Los Angeles and offers priority placement to individuals with chronic health conditions, including HIV/AIDS. It has also expanded the scope of its services across the country and is well underway with plans for newly constructed affordable housing developments in Los Angeles and Ft Lauderdale, FL. Please visit our website: www.healthyhousingfoundation.net.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:40pCONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:40pCUBESMART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:40pENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pPRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pSMARTMETRIC, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pWells Fargo to Pay $500 Million for Misleading Investors About the Success of Its Largest Business Unit
NE
04:38pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : | Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:38pGLACIER BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:38pAFLAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group