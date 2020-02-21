‘The LA Dream – Poetry for a Cause' Benefits Healthy Housing Foundation's Homeless Housing, Feb. 28

Poets, spoken word artists and others take to the stage for an evening fundraiser highlighting the Healthy Housing Foundation’s work housing extremely-low-income and formerly homeless individuals

In the past two years, HHF has created nearly 800 such housing units by repurposing eight SRO hotels or motels in and around Los Angeles; group will recreate a SRO unit to show what HHF offers to tenants

On Friday evening, February 28th, housing advocates, poets, artists, tenants and officials from AHF and its ‘Healthy Housing Foundation’ will host “The LA Dream – Poetry for a Cause” at the event space Skyline Lofts in Downtown Los Angeles (224 E 11th St #601, 90015), a ticketed event to raise money for HHF and its work housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals. The evening provides an Only in LA Experience filled with a four-piece jazz band, a saxophonist, a poetry competition with ten performers (who will have each been through an audition process), as well as an artist who will be selling his work. Healthy Housing Foundation hosts will have also recreated a typical HHF SRO housing unit to be able to showcase tangibly what HHF offers to its tenants and residents.

WHAT: “The LA Dream: Poetry for a Cause” A benefit evening of poetry, music, dance & art A fundraising benefit for AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation and its work housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals and families in greater LA WHEN: Friday, February 28th, 2020 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. WHERE: DOWNTOWN L.A.

The Skyline Lofts 224 E 11th St #601, Los Angeles 90015 CONTACT: Alexis Cox: alexis.cox@aidshealth.org 513 545 4254 For tickets, click here.

During the event, the hosts and performers will also drive the message that homelessness affects all of us, with the poets strategically placed throughout the room as they begin their poems and end their performances on stage.

The LA Dream. A vision of sun, surf, celebrities, hope...a place where dreams come true, and anyone can make it big. Los Angeles has long been a vibrant beacon of optimism for artists, dreamers, and seekers of a better life across the country and the world.

But that dream is starting to crumble. The golden image of Los Angeles as a place to reinvent yourself and your life is giving way to a new picture. Homeless encampments crowd the streets while unaffordable, luxury towers spring up across the city.

Rising rents, displacement, and homelessness do not discriminate. This is an issue that can and will spiral out of control if we don't act now.

You can help. Join us for an evening of music, poetry, and dance to hear how artists are coping with the new reality of Los Angeles. All proceeds go to the Healthy Housing Foundation to help struggling LA residents find stable housing. Help us raise hope and make the LA Dream a reality for our residents once again.

“Our ‘LA Dream’ fundraiser and evening of poetry, music, dance and art supports the Healthy Housing Foundation and its programs housing the homeless and extremely-low-income individuals and families in greater LA,” said Caroline Contreras from Healthy Housing Foundation. “The evening also offers a unique and very creative platform to share Healthy Housing Foundation’s projects, goals and messaging so that people better understand what Healthy Housing Foundation is providing to the community: faster access to transitional and longer-term housing for low-income individuals and families.”

Healthy Housing Foundation In late 2017, AHF launched the Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) to provide decent housing units at an affordable cost to extremely-low-income people, including families with children, and those previously unsheltered or homeless. To date it has created 791 such housing units in eight buildings (SRO hotels and motels) across greater Los Angeles and offers priority placement to individuals with chronic health conditions, including HIV/AIDS. It has also expanded the scope of its services across the country and is well underway with plans for newly constructed affordable housing developments in Los Angeles and Ft Lauderdale, FL. Please visit our website: www.healthyhousingfoundation.net.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005469/en/