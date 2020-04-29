Log in
‘Trailer to Table' Expert to Speak on Livestock Industry on Zoom Call Tonight

04/29/2020

Kate Miller, a third-generation cow/calf producer and tenured beef sales representative will speak tonight on a Zoom video conference call for South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) members TONIGHT.

The call is hosted by SDFB and will include an update on the 'State of the Livestock Industry'.

Miller has ten years of experience in both domestic and international trade and has worked with food service distributors such as Sysco and US Foods. She will share her experience from 'trailer to table' in the call this evening.

Topic: State of the Livestock Industry

Time: Apr 29, 2020 7 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84141025272?pwd=MThYUUtVVG1ZRWNDNU54dlpuOHNXZz09

Meeting ID: 841 4102 5272

Password: 924825

Via phone - 1 346 248 7799

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 841 4102 5272

Password: 924825

Disclaimer

South Dakota Farm Bureau published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 14:47:08 UTC
