‘Unfiltered: Duran + Kitces': Personal Finance Industry Leaders Get Real in New Podcast

03/20/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Founder and CEO Joe Duran and industry influencer Michael Kitces share unscripted takes and takeaways for RIAs

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC (“United Capital”), the country’s first and largest financial life management firm, today launches the inaugural episode of the “Unfiltered: Duran + Kitces” podcast series, an ongoing, open and authentic conversation between Joe Duran, United Capital’s CEO, and Michael Kitces, financial planner and industry influencer.

Embracing candid, honest talk, “Unfiltered: Duran + Kitces” invites listeners into an organic dialogue between Duran and Kitces, two far-sighted leaders whose distinct approaches to the industry have helped advisors transform their businesses, grow, and win. In 30-minute, single-take segments, Duran and Kitces offer a critical lens on themes that matter to advisors and actionable takeaways to apply to any practice.

“It’s always fascinating to talk about the industry with Joe. Our conversation on the 100th episode of the Financial Advisor Success podcast was so well-received by the advisor community that it’s already one of our most downloaded episodes ever,” Kitces said. “So we decided to just continue the conversation. I think any advisor who’s concerned about industry trends and how they will impact the future of their own business will find a lot of productive food for thought with our discussions!”

In the first episode, “The Innovation & Success Paradox,” Duran and Kitces engage in a free-wheeling conversation about creating opportunities through change, building a fintech roadmap, and other themes that matter for advisors eager to improve their businesses. Listeners will drive the discussions in future episodes through the submission of questions and suggested themes, keeping “Unfiltered: Duran + Kitces” raw and relevant.

“We created this podcast as a resource for advisors who want real, unvarnished takes on how to push the limits of innovation and help their clients live richly,” Duran said. “Michael and I have very different perspectives, and we look forward to sharing our candid thoughts to help our listeners better serve their clients and succeed as entrepreneurs.”

“Unfiltered: Duran + Kitces” debuts today on United Capital’s website and is now available on WealthManagement.com. Current and future episodes will also reside on iTunes and Google Play.

About United Capital Financial Partners

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc., the parent company of United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC (“United Capital”) and its consulting affiliate, is an independent financial life management firm, ranked #2 in the Barron’s 2018 list of Top 40 Independent advisory firms. United Capital is a registered investment adviser (RIA) offering clients objective advice and an open architecture platform that enables a wide array of investment management solutions tailored specifically to client needs. Today, United Capital has approximately $22.8 billion in assets under management and 94 offices nationwide. For more information, please visit www.unitedcp.com. United Capital is under separate ownership from any other named entity.


© Business Wire 2019
