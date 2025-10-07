LT Group's Q2 25 results included solid revenue growth, with a notable rise in operating income, driven by strong performance in the banking and tobacco segments. The company is planning strategic expansion with a major capital infusion into its real estate units, highlighting its strategic focus on property enhancement and long-term stability, reinforcing its commitment to expansion and value creation.

LT Group, Inc., which was established in 1937 and was formerly known as Tanduay Holdings, Inc.. It is a prominent holding company based in the Philippines which has a diverse portfolio of consumer-oriented businesses. The company operates in six distinct segments. The Banking segment offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to corporate, middle-market, and retail clients, as well as the National Government, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations and various government agencies.

The Distilled Spirits segment is involved in the manufacturing, compounding, bottling, importing, purchasing, and selling of rum, spirit beverages, and liquor products. The Beverage segment focuses on brewing, soft drink production and bottled water manufacturing in the Philippines. The Tobacco segment serves as a supplier and manufacturer of cigarettes, casings, tobacco, packaging, labels, and filters. The Property Development segment is dedicated to the ownership, development, leasing, and management of residential properties. Lastly, the "others" segment consists of various holding companies. The company has around 13,700 employees.

Decent performance in Q2 25

LT Group released its Q2 25 earnings on August 12, 2025, announcing revenue of PHP32.7bn, which is in line with the level in Q2 24, primarily due to a mixed performance across segments, with growth in banking and tobacco offset by weakness in beverage and property revenues. Operating income rose by 29.9% to PHP8.6bn, with margins expanding from 20.2% to 26.2%. This was driven by a lower cost of goods sold, administrative expenses and growth in higher-margin segments. Net income increased by 21.2% y/y to PHP7.7bn.

Strategic capital allocation

LT Group recently made a major capital injection of PHP3.5bn into its real estate units, allocating PHP2.5bn for Eton Properties Philippines Inc. and PHP1.0bn for Eton City Inc., to aggressively support business growth and strengthen their capital position. This strategic move enables Eton Properties—a major developer of residential, office, and mixed-use projects—to pursue property enhancement programs, township redevelopment, and long-term stability through improved master planning and upgraded amenities. Investments are coherent with LT Group’s broader expansion agenda across its segments and underscore its confidence in scaling operations and capturing long-term value in Philippine real estate amid robust group-wide growth.

Increased FCF

LT Group has posted a revenue CAGR of 12.3% over FY 21-24, reaching PHP129bn, which was driven primarily by strong performance in the banking, tobacco and distilled spirits segments. However, operating income declined at a CAGR of 10.7% to PHP29.5bn, with margins contracting from 45.8% to 22.9%, due to sharply rising logistics and input costs. Net income increased at a CAGR of 12.6% to PHP28.9bn.

Consistent growth in net income contributed to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, which reached PHP47bn (from PHP41.8bn), supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from PHP18.8bn to PHP52.4bn. Moreover, total debt declined from PHP120bn to PHP49.5bn, resulting in gearing improving from 45.4% to 15%.

In comparison, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 10.7% to PHP303bn in FY 24. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 15% to PHP50.6bn. However, net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 11.4% to PHP18.1bn in FY 24.

Strong stock performance

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 50.1%. In comparison, Aboitiz Equity’s stock delivering negative returns of around 19.8% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of PHP1.3 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 11.9%.

LT Group is currently trading at a P/E of 5.5x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of PHP2.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 3.9x but lower than that of Aboitiz Equity (P/E of 6.4x). In EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at minus 1.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of PHP30.8bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of minus 9.2x but lower than that of Aboitiz Equity (3x).

Analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 5.7% over FY 24-27, reaching PHP152.2bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 7.4% to PHP33.2bn, with margins expanding by 106bp to 21.8%. Net income is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching PHP33.7bn, with EPS expected to increase to PHP3.1 in FY 27 from PHP2.7 in FY 24.

Overall, LT Group demonstrates strong financial health and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in its real estate segment. The company's consistent performance across various sectors, coupled with effective capital allocation and debt reduction, place it well for future expansion. Despite mixed segment performance, LT Group's robust free cash flow and stock returns highlight its resilience and potential for long-term value creation in the Philippine market.

However, LT Group faces risks like regulatory and policy changes, economic and market volatility, operational challenges, financial vulnerabilities, and competitive pressures. These include regulatory shifts in tobacco and alcohol, macroeconomic fluctuations affecting banking, supply chain disruptions, liquidity gaps, and intense competition in banking, spirits, beverages and property development.