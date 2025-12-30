Lucibel Completes Share Consolidation

Lucibel has announced the completion of its share consolidation operation, with an exchange of 1 new share for every 150 old ones. As a result, the number of ordinary shares making up the capital and listed on Euronext Growth Paris has been reduced from 33,371,123 to 222,474.

The old shares (ISIN code FR0011884378) were delisted after the close of trading on December 18 and replaced by the new shares (FR0014013HG9), which were delivered on December 22, with the ticker symbol (ALUCI) remaining unchanged.



New shares that could not be individually allocated are sold on the market by financial intermediaries, who will hold the proceeds of the sale at the disposal of their shareholder clients within 30 days from December 17.



A French company specializing in scenographic and cosmetic lighting technologies, Lucibel designs, develops, and manufactures lighting applications and devices for the worlds of luxury, art, and beauty.