Lucibel shares climbed on Tuesday on the Paris Stock Exchange following the announcement of a partnership with Fnac, which will allow the company to open two dedicated "corners" for its anti-aging light therapy masks in two flagship stores in Paris.

The specialist in light-based technologies stated that its photobiomodulation devices from the Ove range will be available at the La Défense and Forum des Halles locations until January 2026.

Lucibel.le Paris explained that during the holiday season, customers visiting these stores will be able to experience two specially designed beauty stands. These will allow shoppers to test the devices through a series of commercial events, including personalized skincare advice.

The group emphasized that this partnership is part of Fnac's development of "BeautyTech" spaces, conceived as incubators to test a new commercial offering focused on cutting-edge technologies.

Lucibel highlighted that this development aligns with its ongoing commercial expansion strategy, aiming to multiply points of contact with the general public in high-visibility environments and make its light-based cosmetic devices accessible to a broader clientele.

Its OVE LED mask, which reduces crow's feet and pore size while promoting skin elasticity, is available starting at 1,490 euros.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Lucibel shares were up 2.9% by late morning on Tuesday, though they are still down approximately 16% since the start of the year.