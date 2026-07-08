Despite the stock's recent rebound (+13% in one month, +27% in three months), analysts' views on Lufthansa remain mainly cautious. Citi has downgraded the stock to 'sell', while Morgan Stanley is maintaining its 'underweight' rating. Meanwhile, UBS notes an improvement in investor positioning, with the analyst not questioning the group's underlying reservations. The airline stock is down over 5% today in Frankfurt as jet fuel prices jump again after the announcement of the end of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Citi downgrades its rating on Lufthansa directly to 'sell' from 'buy', while raising its target price from €8.20 to €8.70, citing the recent pullback in jet fuel prices. The broker argues that Lufthansa's valuation has become less attractive after the stock's recent rally, while fundamentals are diverging from those of IAG, its top pick in the European airline sector.



The broker adds that earnings revisions remain skewed to the downside as competition returns on certain long-haul routes, while uncertainty around labor relations could trigger further costly disruptions between H2 2026 and 2027. Finally, Citi forecasts a medium-term operating margin of 6%, versus the group's initial target range of 8% to 10%.



At UBS, analysts note that Lufthansa is one of the stocks that is showing the strongest improvement in its 'crowding score', an indicator tracking changes in investor positioning. Over a month, the airline, alongside easyJet, has seen the biggest move towards the segment of the most heavily owned long positions. Over three months, Lufthansa is also a company whose score has improved the most, alongside Kuehne+Nagel and ACS.



However, analysts point out that the stock remains fairly unpopular with investors. In its ranking of absolute 'crowding' scores, Lufthansa remains near the extreme end of the least-owned names ('crowded short'). UBS adds, however, that this is only a flow and positioning indicator, not a fundamental view on Lufthansa's operating outlook.



Finally, Morgan Stanley maintains an 'underweight' rating on Lufthansa, with a target price of €7.10 (vs €9.98 previously), implying about 29% downside. The broker reports that Lufthansa is the legacy carrier that is cutting capacity the most for Q3 2026, down 2% versus forecasts from eight weeks ago. This supply discipline is seen as positive for the sector, although Morgan Stanley believes that it also reflects a tougher environment for the group.

Morgan Stanley also sees a risk of disappointment on Lufthansa's non-fuel unit cost targets (CASK ex-fuel), due to lower-than-expected capacity growth. The broker favors legacy carriers over low-cost airlines, although makes IAG its top pick, rather than Lufthansa.



Over the longer term, the broker values Lufthansa on multiples below their historical average to account for near-term risks to unit revenues (RASK), fuel and the outlook. Positive factors include a stronger rebound in business travel, faster margin improvement driven by restructurings and growth at Lufthansa Technik. The main risks remain weaker leisure demand, pressure from Chinese carriers on routes to Asia and a slowdown in consumption.