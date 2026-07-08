Lufthansa in a rough patch, analysts grow concerned

Despite the stock's recent rebound (+13% in one month, +27% in three months), analysts' views on Lufthansa remain largely cautious. Citi has moved to a 'sell' rating and Morgan Stanley is maintaining its 'underweight' recommendation. For its part, while UBS notes an improvement in investor positioning, the analyst does not question its underlying reservations about the group. The airline is down 5.22% this morning in Frankfurt as jet fuel prices surge again after the announcement of the end of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Citi downgrades its view on Lufthansa, moving from 'buy' to 'sell', while raising its price target to €8.70 from €8.20, citing the recent pullback in jet fuel prices. The broker argues that Lufthansa's valuation has become less compelling after the stock's recent rebound, while its fundamentals diverge from those of IAG, its preferred name in the European airline sector.



The broker adds that earnings revisions remain skewed to the downside as competition returns on certain long-haul routes, while uncertainties tied to labor relations could lead to further costly disruptions between the second half of 2026 and 2027. Finally, Citi forecasts a 6% operating margin over the medium term, versus the group's initial target of 8% to 10%.



At UBS, analysts note that Lufthansa is among the stocks showing the strongest improvement in its 'crowding score', an indicator tracking changes in investor positioning. Over one month, the airline, along with easyJet, posts the sharpest move toward the segment of the most heavily owned long positions. Over three months, Lufthansa is also among the companies whose score has improved the most, alongside Kuehne+Nagel and ACS.



Analysts add, however, that the stock remains broadly unpopular with investors. In UBS's ranking of absolute 'crowding' scores, Lufthansa remains near the end of the least-held names ('crowded short'). UBS adds, however, that this is only a flow and positioning indicator, not a fundamental view on Lufthansa's operating outlook.



Finally, Morgan Stanley keeps an 'underweight' view on Lufthansa, with a price target of €7.10 (vs €9.98 previously), implying downside potential of about 29%. The broker says Lufthansa is the legacy carrier cutting capacity the most for the third quarter of 2026, down 2% versus forecasts from eight weeks ago. This supply discipline is seen as positive for the sector, but Morgan Stanley believes it also reflects a tougher environment for the group.

Morgan Stanley also sees a risk of disappointment on Lufthansa's unit cost targets excluding fuel (CASK ex-fuel), due to weaker-than-expected capacity growth. The research house favors legacy carriers over low-cost airlines, but prefers IAG rather than Lufthansa.



Over the longer term, the broker values Lufthansa on multiples below their historical average to reflect near-term risks to unit revenues (RASK), fuel and the outlook. Positive factors include a stronger rebound in business travel, faster margin improvement driven by restructurings and growth at Lufthansa Technik. The main risks remain weaker leisure demand, pressure from Chinese carriers on routes to Asia and a slowdown in consumer spending.