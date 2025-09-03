Lufthansa shares were down on Wednesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following the announcement of a €600m convertible bond issue.



At around 11:30 a.m., the German airline's shares were down more than 2.5%, marking the second-largest decline in the MDAX German mid-cap index, which was up 0.4% at the same time.



The carrier said that these unsecured and unsubordinated convertible bonds will mature in 2032, with a nominal value of €100,000 each. They will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors located outside the United States, Australia, South Africa, and Japan.



Lufthansa plans to use the proceeds to finance an early redemption offer for existing convertible bonds, as well as for its general corporate purposes, including debt refinancing.



The new bonds will be issued at 100% of their face value, will not bear periodic interest, and will be redeemed upon maturity on September 10, 2032, at an amount between 100.9% and 104.5% of their face value. The initial conversion price will be set at a premium of between 40% and 45% of the reference price of Lufthansa shares on the Xetra market between the launch and the pricing of the offer. Holders will also have the option of requesting early redemption on September 10, 2030.



At the same time, Lufthansa is inviting holders of its 2.00% convertible bonds maturing in 2025, with a remaining principal amount of €600m, to tender up to €300m of these bonds via a modified Dutch auction redemption system. The purchase price per bond will be between 100.6% and 101.1% of the nominal value, plus accrued interest.