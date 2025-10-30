The Lufthansa Group posted a net profit of €966m for Q3 2025, down 12% from €1,095m a year earlier. EPS was €0.81, compared with €0.92 a year earlier, representing a similar decline.



Revenue for the quarter was €11.2bn, up 4% year-on-year, supported by slight growth in transport revenue (+1%). Adjusted EBITDA was €1.92bn, down slightly by 1% year-on-year, with adjusted EBIT of €1.33bn, also down 1% (and in line with consensus estimates).



In terms of cash generation, adjusted free cash flow reached €818m, more than 6x the €128m generated in Q3 2024. "While adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter exceeded consensus, this was mainly due to delays in aircraft deliveries," AlphaValue notes.



Over nine months, the Lufthansa Group posted cumulative net income of €1,093m (+32% year-on-year), with revenue of €29,648m (+5%) and adjusted EBIT of €1,480m (+26%).



Profitability indicators remain solid with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.9% for the quarter, despite a slight decline of 0.6 point year-on-year.



"We anticipate mixed performance for the stock today, in the absence of significant positive catalysts. As a reminder, the consensus and our estimates remain well below the group's medium-term targets," said Yi Zhong, stock specialist at AlphaValue.



Despite this cautious tone, the market reacted favorably: the stock gained more than 3.5% in Frankfurt following the publication.