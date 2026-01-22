Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited's booming H1 26 performance reflects a sparkling global jewelry market, fueled by resilient Asian demand, premium strategies, and digital innovation while navigating gold volatility and shifting tourism flows.

Luk Fook is navigating the macro-global jewelry landscape with a poised strategy amid a mixed economic backdrop. With gold prices buoyed by cautious central banks and lingering inflationary concerns, demand in key Asian markets remains a pulse-check for the sector.

The group's retail expansion and digital initiatives are key levers as it taps into rebounding consumer confidence, particularly in Greater Bay Area metropolises. While trade tensions and currency fluctuations pose challenges, Luk Fook’s diversified sourcing and well-established brand allow it to seize opportunities from tourists returning to Hong Kong and mainland China.

Against this sprawling backdrop, the global jewelry market glittered at an estimated $366.79bn in 2024, with analysts forecasting a steady ascent to $578.5bn by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.3%. Asia Pacific’s dominance remains unshaken, accounting for 60.2% of the total market last year, driven by rising middle-class aspirations and cultural affinity for gold.

Luk Fook's story is one of integrated segments—flagship retail, wholesale, manufacturing and servicing—that lets it track gold from refinery to counter. The chain’s unique standing comes from deeply rooted brand recognition across Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, combined with bespoke design studios, loyalty-heavy CRM systems and a scale of hundreds of counters.

Profit surge

Luk Fook’s H1 26 figures paint a cautiously optimistic picture for the jewelry sector. Revenue rose 25.6% y/y to HKD 6.8bn. This impressive growth was driven by the group's strategic efforts to diversify product categories under its wholesaling business and a successful product differentiation strategy, leading to remarkable sales performance for new products.

The favorable operating leverage effect boosted the operating profit margin by 160bp to 11.4%, resulting in a 45.4% y/y rise in operating profit to HKD 780m. Net profit soared by 42.5% to HKD 619m, while basic EPS rose by 41.9% to HKD 1.05. This growth was further supported by rising gold prices and an increased sales mix of high-margin fixed-price jewelry products.

Reflecting healthier footfall, the overall same-store sales growth of “Lukfook” licensed shops in Mainland China was +22.9%, a significant rebound from last year's -19.4%. The same-store sales growth for gold and platinum products and fixed-price jewelry products were +22.3% and +25.6%, respectively, compared to -16.8% and -27.0% last year.

Generous payout

Luk Fook's meteoric revenue growth has propelled its stock to new heights, surging 87.2% over the past year and boosting its market capitalization to an impressive HKD 14.7bn. This stellar performance has led to the stock trading at a P/E of 9.6x based on projected 2026 earnings, significantly above its 3-year average of 8.9x.

Analysts are decidedly bullish on Luk Fook's prospects, with an average target price of HKD 31.3, offering 24.9% upside potential at current levels. The most optimistic forecasts suggest 60.8% upside potential, setting a high-end target price of HKD 40.4. This optimism is reflected in analysts' consensus, with eight out of nine having 'Buy' ratings on the stock.

Moreover, Luk Fook has crowned its market supremacy by dazzling shareholders with a blockbuster FY 25 final dividend of HKD 1.1 per share, yielding an impressive 7.2% for the year. This generous payout exceeds the 10-year average yield of 5.1%, cementing Luk Fook as the investor darling in the retail jewelry boom. Analysts predict yields over 5.5% for the next three years, further enhancing its appeal to investors.

Navigating challenges

In jewelry's shimmering world, Luk Fook glows as a trusted artisan—crafting premium designs, omnichannel reach, sustainability, loyalty-driven footfall, and capturing Asia-Pacific demand with steady profitability momentum.

However, Luk Fook must navigate gold price volatility, rising operating rents in prime retail spots, and the lingering risk of tourist shortfalls if geopolitical tensions or visa bottlenecks flare up. Supply-chain vigilance is also critical, as traceability demands from regulators and discerning consumers tighten, and any disruption in responsible sourcing could dent its carefully cultivated trust. The firm’s resilience will hinge on sustaining premium offerings, managing costs, and translating its loyalty ecosystem into steady traffic even as luxury spending shifts beneath a cautious global economic canopy.