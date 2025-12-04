Spie has announced the appointment of Lukasz Nowinski, currently head of its operations in Poland, as Chief Executive Officer of Spie Central Europe and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective December 31.

He will succeed Pawel Skowronski, who will step down after having "successfully contributed to the growth of Spie's business in Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary" since 2018.

Lukasz Nowinski joined Spie in 2017 following the acquisition of Agis Group, where he had served as CEO since 2012. He subsequently led the group's acquisition team in Central Europe, before becoming Managing Director of Spie in Poland in 2024.