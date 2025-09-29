GSK announces the appointment of Luke Miels as CEO from January 1, 2026. Currently Chief Commercial Officer, he joined the group in 2017 and has contributed to the development of the specialty medicines portfolio, particularly in oncology and respiratory.
He will succeed Dame Emma Walmsley, who has been in the role since 2017 and has transformed the company by strengthening its portfolio and R&D and leading the successful spin-off of Haleon. GSK now forecasts sales of more than £40bn by 2031.
Chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds praises Emma Walmsley's "transformation strategy" and believes Luke Miels is "ideally placed" to lead this new phase.
Published on 09/29/2025 at 04:40 am EDT
