Long considered one of the most dynamic brands in the apparel sector, Lululemon is now navigating a more challenging period. Faced with a slowdown in discretionary spending and a saturated US market, the company posted disappointing quarterly results and has lowered its guidance, triggering a sharp 8% drop in its share price.

Lululemon has unveiled its Q1 2026 results, marked by a decline in North American sales and slower growth in China vs. the end of the previous fiscal year. In response to this increasingly complex environment, the Canadian group has revised its 2027 forecasts downward, fueling investor concerns.



This release comes as the group's growth trajectory appears to be stalling. After long dominating the US market with its high-end yoga leggings and premium positioning, Lululemon is now facing a mature market. Saturation in its primary market is forcing the company to increase promotional activity, placing growing pressure on operating margins.



China was expected to be the group's main growth engine. However, signs of fragility are appearing there as well. Tom Nikic, an analyst at Needham, noted that "a sharp increase in negative online commentary regarding the brand was observed at the end of the quarter," although this trend seems to have recently abated.



Compounding these commercial challenges is a period of managerial transition. Lululemon is preparing to welcome Heidi O'Neill as CEO in the coming months, while Reuters recently reported that a deal may be close between the board of directors and founder Chip Wilson, following months of highly publicized tensions.



Seven priorities to regain momentum



In light of this situation, Randal Konik, an analyst at Jefferies, has adopted a particularly cautious tone. In a recent note, he identified seven areas for improvement deemed essential to correcting the group's trajectory.



According to Konik, the company should notably halt its store expansion, better harmonize its color palette, refocus efforts on the US market, reduce inventory levels, concentrate on its core iconic products, tighten control over SG&A expenses, and reset its financial targets.



The analyst also believes that consensus forecasts remain too optimistic and does not rule out the possibility that the incoming CEO may conduct a more profound guidance reset upon taking office.



Concerns shared by analysts



Tom Nikic shares a similar assessment, summarizing the earnings release around three major issues: "the situation is deteriorating in North America," "international business is becoming more volatile," and "margin pressures are mounting."



Despite these difficulties, the analyst does not entirely discount the group's potential. He considers Lululemon to remain "a strong brand with long-term growth drivers," while acknowledging that "the operating environment has become significantly more difficult."



Between slowing demand, strategic transition, and pressure on profitability, Lululemon is entering a phase where investors will now demand more concrete evidence before regaining the enthusiasm that once surrounded the brand.