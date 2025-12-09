Lumentum Holdings has established itself as one of the key suppliers of photonic building blocks. Spun off from JDS Uniphase in 2015, the group has refocused on two businesses: optical components for networks and data centers, and industrial and sensing lasers. Today, it is clearly the cloud and AI that are driving growth.

To understand photonics, please read this article on the subject.

Lumentum defines itself first as a manufacturer of semiconductor lasers (InP, III-V compounds), then as a seller of systems. Transceivers are, in management's words, only an integration vehicle; the company's real strategic currency is its laser sources.

Three major families structure the portfolio:

EMLs (externally modulated lasers), at the heart of current 800G transceivers (8 x 100G) and tomorrow's 1.6T (8 x 200G). Lumentum claims about 50 to 60% of global volume on these particularly complex lasers, with an industrial lead that is hard to catch.

Narrow-line lasers for coherent, inherited notably from NeoPhotonics, which power long-haul and DCI links (ZR/ZR+ formats), as well as associated pumps and transport components, from terrestrial infrastructure to subsea networks.

Ultra-high-power lasers for future optical scale-out and scale-up architectures within and between racks, still nascent but already presented as a growth pillar from 2026-2027.

Lumentum sells directly to OEMs, system integrators, and cloud operators, via a highly concentrated B2B model; the company signs multi-year agreements with a small number of customers deemed strategic, even if it means dropping less profitable clients. It controls its critical processes (notably InP chip manufacturing), is increasing its EML capacity by 40% between mid-2024 and mid-2025 and then another 40% by the end of 2025, while still remaining supply-constrained (demand exceeding its current supply by 25 to 30%). This tightness gives it unusual pricing power in a historically cyclical sector.

Fundamentals taking off

Recent figures validate this step-up. In the first fiscal quarter of 2026, Lumentum reported record revenue of $533.8m, up over 58% y-o-y, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 39.4% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.7%, expanding by more than 1,500 basis points. Adjusted EPS reached $1.10, well above last year's $0.18.

Above all, the business mix is transforming. AI and cloud infrastructure now represent over 60% of revenue, via laser chips and transceivers for data centers, DCI links, and long-haul networks. The Cloud & Networking segment is steadily overshadowing the rest: it represented 79% of sales in 2024 and is expected to climb to around 87% by 2027, according to the company's own roadmap.

Lumentum is also reorganizing its financial presentation around two families: components (laser chips, optical subassemblies, optical lines, pumps) and systems (Datacom transceivers, Optical Circuit Switches, industrial lasers. In Q1, components generated $379m, up 64% y-o-y, driven by record shipments in 100G EMLs, initial volumes for 800G transceivers, narrow-line lasers up more than 70% for DCI, and pumps for terrestrial and subsea networks at record highs. Systems accounted for $155m, up 47% y-o-y, with cloud transceivers ramping capacity and the first OCS revenues.

Guidance confirms the momentum: for Q2 2026, Lumentum targets $630m to $670m in revenue, i.e. sequential growth of over 20%, with a non-GAAP operating margin expected between 20% and 22% and adjusted EPS of between $1.30 and $1.50. In other words, the group is beating its previous target of $600m quarterly, initially targeted in mid-2026, by six months.

Three structural growth drivers

Beyond the current wave of transceivers, the investment thesis on Lumentumrests on three well-identified engines:

First, EML lasers for 800G and 1.6T transceivers. The company is already the world's leading supplier but remains supply-constrained despite a capacity increase of roughly 40%. The transition to 200G-per-lane EMLs has begun: they should represent around 10% of volumes in early 2026 and 25% by the end of 2026, with average prices about twice those of 100G and better margins. As GPUs multiply and clusters grow, the number of optical modules, and therefore lasers, can only increase. Second, Optical Circuit Switches (OCS), based on MEMS inherited from telecom equipment. They can replace "spine switches" in new data centers, connect TPUs directly in scale-up architectures, or redirect traffic to bypass failing GPUs. Lumentum aims to ramp from about $10m to $100m in quarterly revenue by the end of 2026, in a market management considers underestimated. Third, co-packaged optics (CPO) and, further out, optical scale-up within racks. Nvidia's endorsement of CPO has changed the narrative: Lumentum provides remote light sources there, a critical element for reliability. The group anticipates material revenue in the second half of 2026, then an acceleration as copper is gradually pushed out of the heart of AI racks.

In all these areas, Lumentum capitalizes on its "laser house" DNA: control of the InP supply chain, ability to evolve processes (scaling to 4-inch wafers, fab virtualization), and fine-tuned product mix arbitrage to maximize margin and return on capital.

A sector theme, not an isolated story

The appeal of photonics as an investment theme also lies in the breadth of the value chain. Recently published figures and commentary from peers converge:

Transceiver and laser makers such as Coherent, Applied Optoelectronics, Poet Technologies are posting double-digit revenue growth, driven by 800G ramp-ups and ambitious capacity plans, sometimes up to 35,000 800G/1.6T modules per month at a single plant.

Platform and DSP suppliers such as Marvell are all-in on silicon photonics, as evidenced by the acquisition of Celestial AI for $3.25bn, expected to generate up to $1bn in annual revenue by 2029. The Photonic Fabric architectures in which Poet fits are directly integrated into Marvell's roadmap.

System players like Arista Networks are building the Ethernet backbone of AI networks, entirely dependent on 800G and beyond optical links to connect 100,000-GPU clusters. Ciena is benefiting from the need for high-speed optical transport for DCI and long-haul.

In the background, manufacturers like Fabrinet are scaling up optical engine assembly for giants like Nvidia, Lumentum, or Coherent, while Corning supplies fiber whose per-rack density must be multiplied by ten to keep up with 800G and 1.6T optics. Semtech and Macom power the analog layer that sits behind every 1.6T laser.

In other words, the whole stack is moving: lasers, transceivers, optical switches, silicon photonic chips, fibers, analog components. Lumentum is not an exception; it is one of the technical leaders in a structural wave.

The Lumentum thesis rests on three pillars

First, a fundamental engine: photonics is becoming a physical prerequisite for AI data centers. The needs in bandwidth, energy per bit, and connection density exceed what copper can provide. Co-packaged architectures, coherent links, silicon PICs, and OCS are not gadgets, but essential answers to the scaling up of AI clusters.

Second, impressive industrial execution: in a year, Lumentum took its quarterly revenue from $336.9m to $533.8m, while increasing its GAAP gross margin from 23.1% to 34% and returning to net profit. The company is announcing and delivering capacity increases of around 40% on its InP chips, while remaining in a shortage situation that enables targeted price increases. Cloud & Networking will become almost monolithic in its mix, with AI and cloud already over 60% of sales.

Finally, significant optionality on new lines: OCS, CPO, ultra-high-power lasers for optical scale-out and scale-up. The market values them only marginally today, while management describes 2026 as the takeoff year for these activities. If even part of these levers hits internal targets ($250m/quarter capped on transceivers, $100m/quarter on OCS, material CPO from H2 2026), Lumentum's growth and margin profile could be significantly re-rated.

Risks exist

These include Asian competitive pressure on transceivers, the gradual shift of part of the value to silicon photonics foundries, the inherent cyclicality of telecom and cloud capex, and industrial execution amid a prolonged shortage. But the dominant position in EML lasers, mastery of the InP chain, deliberate refocus on AI hyperscale customers, and growing visibility from long-term agreements constitute a robust set of defenses.

By virtue of its direct exposure to lasers and transceivers for data centers, its technical lead, and the quality of its recent execution, Lumentum appears as one of the purest plays to capture this wave. Lumentum evolves alongside, but not in the shadow of, names like Poet Technologies, Marvell Technology, Coherent, Arista Networks, Ciena Corporation, Fabrinet, Corning Incorporated, Semtech, Tower Semiconductor, Applied Optoelectronics and Macom Technology. In a market where optics is back in vogue, Lumentum has strong arguments to remain center stage.