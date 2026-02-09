Lumibird to Equip Rheinmetall Radars

Lumibird has announced that its subsidiary, Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB, has secured a new order from Rheinmetall Air Defence.

Lumibird, while noting that this new order is of a more limited financial scope than the initial contracts, nonetheless reinforces the recurring and long-term nature of its involvement in this program.



The company, which specializes in laser technologies, has been selected to equip Rheinmetall's VIDAR laser rangefinders, which will be integrated into the Skyranger 30 air defense system delivered to the Netherlands.



The contract will be carried out between 2026 and 2028 and marks a significant milestone in the longstanding industrial cooperation between Lumibird and Rheinmetall Air Defence. It confirms the group's position as a trusted supplier of critical laser technologies for next-generation air defense platforms.