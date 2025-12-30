LVMH Acquires Full Ownership of Editions Croque Futur
On December 30, LVMH acquired 100% of the capital of Editions Croque Futur, thereby bringing three leading publications: Challenges, Sciences & Avenir, and La Recherche into the UFIPAR group. This move follows on from UFIPAR's previous investment alongside Claude Perdriel in Editions Croque Futur.
This acquisition will enable Editions Croque Futur to accelerate the development and distribution of its three titles, particularly in the digital sphere, thus strengthening their long-term sustainability. It also reflects LVMH's commitment to promoting high-quality journalism, scientific culture, and its popularization.
As part of this transaction, Maurice Szafran, a longtime advisor to Claude Perdriel, has been appointed president of Editions Croque Futur and will serve as publisher of all three titles.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
