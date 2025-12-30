LVMH Acquires Full Ownership of Editions Croque Futur

On December 30, LVMH acquired 100% of the capital of Editions Croque Futur, thereby bringing three leading publications: Challenges, Sciences & Avenir, and La Recherche into the UFIPAR group. This move follows on from UFIPAR's previous investment alongside Claude Perdriel in Editions Croque Futur.

This acquisition will enable Editions Croque Futur to accelerate the development and distribution of its three titles, particularly in the digital sphere, thus strengthening their long-term sustainability. It also reflects LVMH's commitment to promoting high-quality journalism, scientific culture, and its popularization.



As part of this transaction, Maurice Szafran, a longtime advisor to Claude Perdriel, has been appointed president of Editions Croque Futur and will serve as publisher of all three titles.



