This acquisition will enable Editions Croque Futur to accelerate the development and distribution of its three titles, particularly in the digital sphere, thus strengthening their long-term sustainability. It also reflects LVMH's commitment to promoting high-quality journalism, scientific culture, and its popularization.

As part of this transaction, Maurice Szafran, a longtime advisor to Claude Perdriel, has been appointed president of Editions Croque Futur and will serve as publisher of all three titles.

