LVMH has confirmed that an interim dividend of EUR5.50 per share for the 2025 financial year will be paid on Thursday, December 4, as previously announced during the publication of its half-year results last July.

In a brief statement, the world's leading luxury group specified that the ex-dividend date for this interim payment will be Tuesday, December 2, with the last trading day including dividend rights set for December 1.

As a reminder, LVMH also paid an interim dividend of EUR5.50 per share a year ago. In total, the company distributed a dividend of EUR13 per share for its 2024 financial year.