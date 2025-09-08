HSBC confirms its 'buy' recommendation on LVMH shares, with a target price maintained at €625, believing that as the luxury giant's business gradually improves, investor confidence should also increase.
The Q3 trading update (due to be released in mid-October) should show some signs of recovery after 18 months of sluggish growth, the broker summarizes.
According to HSBC, it is important to note that Louis Vuitton and the Chinese market are showing some resilience ahead of a rebound in sales growth in what is shaping up to be a turbulent 2026.
LVMH: HSBC confident ahead of upcoming quarterly results
Published on 09/08/2025 at 05:07 am EDT
