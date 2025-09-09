Oddo BHF maintains its "Outperform" rating on LVMH shares, with a target price raised from €530 to €559.



Analysts say that it is too early to see a marked turnaround in the luxury industry, but the more favorable basis for comparison in China should lead to a modest improvement in Q3.



The broker points out that the cost-cutting efforts undertaken suggest that 2025 will be a low point for the Fashion and Leather Goods division.



The note also highlights the prospects for a recovery in soft luxury brands over a 12- to 18-month horizon. Louis Vuitton continues to raise the mix in bags [...] while working to maintain contact with aspirational customers, the report says. Dior, Céline, and Loewe are expected to benefit from the arrival of new designers, whose first collections will hit stores in H1 2026.



The broker has also slightly lowered its EBIT forecasts for 2025 (-1%) and reduced its margin assumptions for 2026 and 2027 by 10 bp, now expected to be 21.7% and 22.6% respectively.