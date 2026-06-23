LVMH sells DFS Okinawa to Avolta, opening the door to Japan's market
Avolta said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of DFS Okinawa, a subsidiary of the DFS group that is majority-owned by French luxury giant LVMH, a deal that will mark the Swiss retailer's official entry into the Japanese market, widely seen as one of Asia's most dynamic for travel retail.
According to the statement, DFS Okinawa operates several outlets in the international and domestic terminals at Naha Airport, as well as within the Okinawa Downtown Galleria shopping complex, under long-term contracts with an average duration of more than ten years.
The Basel-based group said the deal will allow it to establish a direct presence in Japan's travel retail market, in a region known for the strong and resilient profile of its tourism sector.
The acquisition also complements its foodservice operations in the country, while increasing its exposure to the major luxury brands segment.
A deal that is immediately earnings accretive
By way of indication, DFS Okinawa generated revenue last year equivalent to about 10% of Avolta's sales in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
The transaction will be financed with cash available on Avolta's balance sheet, with a limited impact on the company's leverage, on the order of 0.1x. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to operating margin (EBITDA) as well as earnings per share (EPS).
Closing is expected during the third quarter of 2026.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
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