LVMH sells DFS Okinawa to Avolta, opening the door to Japan's market

Avolta said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of DFS Okinawa, a subsidiary of the DFS group that is majority-owned by French luxury giant LVMH, a deal that will mark the Swiss retailer's official entry into the Japanese market, widely seen as one of Asia's most dynamic for travel retail.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 05:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the statement, DFS Okinawa operates several outlets in the international and domestic terminals at Naha Airport, as well as within the Okinawa Downtown Galleria shopping complex, under long-term contracts with an average duration of more than ten years.



The Basel-based group said the deal will allow it to establish a direct presence in Japan's travel retail market, in a region known for the strong and resilient profile of its tourism sector.



The acquisition also complements its foodservice operations in the country, while increasing its exposure to the major luxury brands segment.



A deal that is immediately earnings accretive



By way of indication, DFS Okinawa generated revenue last year equivalent to about 10% of Avolta's sales in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



The transaction will be financed with cash available on Avolta's balance sheet, with a limited impact on the company's leverage, on the order of 0.1x. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to operating margin (EBITDA) as well as earnings per share (EPS).



Closing is expected during the third quarter of 2026.