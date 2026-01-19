LVMH Sells Its DFS Retail Operations in Greater China to CTG Duty-Free

The luxury giant and Robert Miller have reached a definitive agreement to sell DFS assets in Hong Kong and Macau to Chinese state-owned group CTG Duty-Free, marking a major strategic shift in Asia's travel retail sector.

01/19/2026

The world leader in luxury, LVMH, and co-founder Robert Miller are selling the DFS stores in Hong Kong and Macau, along with associated intangible assets in Greater China, to China Tourism Group Duty Free (CTG Duty-Free). To recall, DFS (Duty Free Shoppers) is an international group specializing in luxury retail for travelers.



This transaction, settled entirely in cash, stipulates that the sellers will reinvest part of the proceeds in a capital increase of CTG Duty-Free through H shares (shares of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong).



At the same time, a memorandum of understanding sets out a strategic partnership to promote LVMH brands and the "China-chic" concept internationally. "This transaction underscores our confidence in the long-term potential of the Chinese market," commented Michael Schriver, President of LVMH for North Asia.



The deal is expected to close within two months.



Meanwhile, LVMH shares are down nearly 4.8% in Paris, a collateral victim of Trumpian ire: over the weekend, the White House once again raised the threat of tariffs on the EU, this time as part of its standoff with the Twenty-Seven over the Greenland issue.