LVMH Sells Its DFS Retail Operations in Greater China to CTG Duty-Free
The luxury giant and Robert Miller have reached a definitive agreement to sell DFS assets in Hong Kong and Macau to Chinese state-owned group CTG Duty-Free, marking a major strategic shift in Asia's travel retail sector.
The world leader in luxury, LVMH, and co-founder Robert Miller are selling the DFS stores in Hong Kong and Macau, along with associated intangible assets in Greater China, to China Tourism Group Duty Free (CTG Duty-Free). To recall, DFS (Duty Free Shoppers) is an international group specializing in luxury retail for travelers.
This transaction, settled entirely in cash, stipulates that the sellers will reinvest part of the proceeds in a capital increase of CTG Duty-Free through H shares (shares of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong).
At the same time, a memorandum of understanding sets out a strategic partnership to promote LVMH brands and the "China-chic" concept internationally. "This transaction underscores our confidence in the long-term potential of the Chinese market," commented Michael Schriver, President of LVMH for North Asia.
The deal is expected to close within two months.
Meanwhile, LVMH shares are down nearly 4.8% in Paris, a collateral victim of Trumpian ire: over the weekend, the White House once again raised the threat of tariffs on the EU, this time as part of its standoff with the Twenty-Seven over the Greenland issue.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.