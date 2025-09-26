LVMH shares were one of the main contributors to the rise in the CAC 40 index on Friday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, thanks to a favorable rating from Goldman Sachs, which raised its target price for the luxury goods group's stock ahead of the upcoming publication of Q3 sales figures next month.



At around 10am, the stock was up 2.4%, one of the four best performers on the CAC, and back on track for a four-month high.



In a note published yesterday evening, Goldman analysts expressed their hope that the quarterly figures to be released in October will show that the worst is now over for the group's flagship division, Fashion & Leather Goods, and that they will indicate a possible turning point in the business.



While sales in the division fell 9% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter, the research firm expects the decline to be more limited in the third quarter, at around 2%, which is slightly better than the average market forecast of a 3% decline.



Beyond what it considers a favorable basis for comparison, Goldman believes that Chinese customers could start spending more again, but also points out that LVMH has chosen to continue investing despite the difficult environment, with new projects such as the launch of LV Beauté, the partnership with Formula 1, and new store concepts, which could attract more visitors and increase sales.



Showing its confidence, Goldman Sachs has raised its target price for the stock from €600 to €625, while maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock, which it keeps in its selection of preferred stocks, the "Conviction List."