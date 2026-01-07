Effective January 9, 2026, Amandine Ohayon will assume the role of CEO at Givenchy, succeeding Alessandro Valenti. She will report directly to Pietro Beccari, CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group.
Meanwhile, Alessandro Valenti will join Christian Dior Couture on January 12 as Deputy CEO in charge of commercial activities, joining the executive committee under the leadership of Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou.
Pietro Beccari emphasized that Amandine Ohayon's expertise in retail will be central to "accelerating Givenchy's new chapter of growth."
For its part, Dior's management is counting on Valenti's vision to optimize commercial and digital performance. This game of musical chairs comes as Givenchy embarks on a new phase of its organization under the creative direction of Sarah Burton.
As a reminder, LVMH shares dropped 2.3% today, weighed down by a note from Berenberg stating that the "super-cycle" in luxury, which has driven sector growth for three decades, has now come to an end.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
