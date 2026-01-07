The luxury group is orchestrating a movement of its top executives to boost growth at two of its flagship houses, betting on strengthened expertise in retail and operational management.

As from January 9, 2026, Amandine Ohayon will take on the role of CEO at Givenchy, succeeding Alessandro Valenti. She will report directly to Pietro Beccari, CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group.



Meanwhile, Alessandro Valenti will join Christian Dior Couture on January 12 as Deputy CEO in charge of commercial activities, joining the executive committee under the leadership of Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou.



Pietro Beccari emphasized that Amandine Ohayon's expertise in retail will be central to "accelerating Givenchy's new chapter of growth."



Here Dior's management is counting on Valenti's vision to optimize commercial and digital performance. This game of musical chairs comes as Givenchy embarks on a new phase of its organization under the creative direction of Sarah Burton.



Note that LVMH shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday, weighed on by Berenberg stating that the "super-cycle" in luxury, which has driven sector growth for three decades, has now come to an end.