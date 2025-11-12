LVMH strengthens its ties with La Joux-Perret manufacture
LVMH announces that its watch division has acquired a minority stake in the Swiss manufacturer La Joux-Perret, "a recognized player in the design and production of some of the world's most sophisticated watch movements".
At the same time, a strategic commercial agreement has been signed with La Joux-Perret to offer new production and innovation capabilities to all of the French luxury group's watchmaking houses (Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith).
With around 140 employees, La Joux-Perret is a leader in Swiss watchmaking subcontracting. Its expertise covers the development of automatic movements, complications and high-precision solar quartz calibers.
In recent years, LVMH brands have established successful partnerships with La Joux Perret. Since 2022, TAG Heuer has been working with the manufacturer on the development of a solar quartz movement.
The acquisition of a stake and the consolidation of the commercial partnership are part of a long-term approach aimed at establishing strategic links with exceptional industrial partners and supporting LVMH's investments in Switzerland.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
Investor
Global
Quality
