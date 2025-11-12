At the same time, a strategic commercial agreement has been signed with La Joux-Perret to offer new production and innovation capabilities to all of the French luxury group's watchmaking houses (Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith).

With around 140 employees, La Joux-Perret is a leader in Swiss watchmaking subcontracting. Its expertise covers the development of automatic movements, complications, and high-precision solar quartz calibers.

In recent years, LVMH brands have established successful partnerships with La Joux Perret. Since 2022, TAG Heuer has been working with the manufacturer on the development of a solar quartz movement.

The acquisition of a stake and the consolidation of the commercial partnership are part of a long-term approach aimed at establishing strategic links with exceptional industrial partners and supporting LVMH's investments in Switzerland.