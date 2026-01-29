LVMH to Welcome Expedia CEO to Its Board of Directors
LVMH announced on Thursday that it will propose the appointment of business executive Ariane Gorin, the current CEO of travel booking platform Expedia, to its board of directors, seeking to benefit from her expertise in new technologies among other skills.
This co-option comes as Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, former CEO of Auféminin, has informed the luxury giant of her wish not to renew her board mandate beyond her twelve years of service.
In a statement, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, welcomed the arrival of a "seasoned and visionary" leader, whose ability to tackle complex challenges is widely recognized, describing her international career as "remarkable."
Before taking on the role of CEO at Expedia in May 2024, Ariane Gorin held several leadership positions at Expedia for more than 11 years.
Previously, she spent 10 years at Microsoft after having worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group in San Francisco and Paris.
The executive, who currently resides in Seattle, lived in Europe for 23 years. She has also served on the board of directors of the human resources group Adecco.
Her appointment will be submitted to shareholders at the next general meeting of the group, scheduled for April 23.
Ariane Gorin currently works at Expedia Group, Inc., as Chief Executive Officer & Director from 2024, Expedia, Inc., as Chief Executive Officer from 2024, and Expedia Corporate Travel Europe, as VP-Europe, Middle East & African Market Management. Ms. Gorin also formerly worked at Microsoft Corp., as Director-Office Products & Services from 2010 to 2013, Danone SA, as Independent Director, Claranova SE, as Director from 2013 to 2014, Microsoft France SAS, as Director-Office Products Services from 2007 to 2013, Adecco Group AG, as Independent Non-Executive Director from 2017 to 2024, Egencia LLC, as President, Expedia Affiliate Network, as Senior Vice President & General Manager, Expedia Ltd., as Senior Vice President & General Manager, and trivago NV, as Member-Supervisory Board from 2020 to 2021. Ms. Gorin received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and Masters Business Admin degree from Kellogg School of Management.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
