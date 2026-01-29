LVMH to Welcome Expedia CEO to Its Board of Directors

LVMH announced on Thursday that it will propose the appointment of business executive Ariane Gorin, the current CEO of travel booking platform Expedia, to its board of directors, seeking to benefit from her expertise in new technologies among other skills.

This co-option comes as Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, former CEO of Auféminin, has informed the luxury giant of her wish not to renew her board mandate beyond her twelve years of service.



In a statement, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, welcomed the arrival of a "seasoned and visionary" leader, whose ability to tackle complex challenges is widely recognized, describing her international career as "remarkable."



Before taking on the role of CEO at Expedia in May 2024, Ariane Gorin held several leadership positions at Expedia for more than 11 years.



Previously, she spent 10 years at Microsoft after having worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group in San Francisco and Paris.



The executive, who currently resides in Seattle, lived in Europe for 23 years. She has also served on the board of directors of the human resources group Adecco.



Her appointment will be submitted to shareholders at the next general meeting of the group, scheduled for April 23.