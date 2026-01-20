Luxury and spirits companies are not done with a difficult start to the year. Donald Trump, angered by European resistance to his ambitions to take control of Greenland, has threatened to impose "a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes".

Renewed tensions between the United States and Europe over the Greenland question are taking a toll on European exporters. Whenever tariff threats resurface, luxury and spirits companies find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. For example, LVMH shares have just logged six straight sessions when they fell - shedding over 10% in a week.



Overnight at a press conference, the US president responded to France's firm stance on Greenland with a cutting "I will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, and Macron will join the Peace Council". Trump is thus linking both the Greenland crisis and the Elysée's refusal to take part in the "Peace Council" promoted by the United States for the reconstruction of Gaza.



Beyond LVMH, the geopolitical situation is weighing on the rest of the sector (Kering, Hermès...) and on alcohol sellers such as Rémy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard.