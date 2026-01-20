LVMH: Trump brandishes threat of a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes
Luxury and spirits companies are not done with a difficult start to the year. Donald Trump, angered by European resistance to his ambitions to take control of Greenland, has threatened to impose "a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes".
Renewed tensions between the United States and Europe over the Greenland question are taking a toll on European exporters. Whenever tariff threats resurface, luxury and spirits companies find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. For example, LVMH shares have just logged six straight sessions when they fell - shedding over 10% in a week.
Overnight at a press conference, the US president responded to France's firm stance on Greenland with a cutting "I will impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, and Macron will join the Peace Council". Trump is thus linking both the Greenland crisis and the Elysée's refusal to take part in the "Peace Council" promoted by the United States for the reconstruction of Gaza.
Beyond LVMH, the geopolitical situation is weighing on the rest of the sector (Kering, Hermès...) and on alcohol sellers such as Rémy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
