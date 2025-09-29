While raising its target price for LVMH from €487 to €513, UBS is maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on the world's leading luxury goods company 'while awaiting signs of a return to EPS momentum or a better entry point'.
'The upcoming Q3 results will focus on the trajectory of sales growth recovery in the F&LG (fashion and leather goods) division in order to assess when earnings might stabilize," the broker said.
LVMH: UBS raises TP but remains neutral
Published on 09/29/2025 at 06:26 am EDT
While raising its target price for LVMH from €487 to €513, UBS is maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on the world's leading luxury goods company 'while awaiting signs of a return to EPS momentum or a better entry point'.