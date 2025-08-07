Lyft unveiled quarterly results last night after the close of Wall Street, once again marked by a slowdown in growth, but this did not prevent the stock from gaining ground on Thursday morning in early trading after opening in the red.



The ride-hailing company reported "record" second-quarter results, with revenue up 12% to $4.5bn, while revenue increased 11% to $1.6bn.



Net income rose to $40.3m, compared with $5m a year earlier, with free cash flow (FCF) reaching a record $329.4m for the quarter, compared with $256.4m in Q2 2024.



While these results are broadly in line with market expectations, analysts at Canaccord Genuity point out that this is the fourth consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth and the fifth consecutive quarter of slowing billings growth.



In its statement released Wednesday evening, Lyft's management team promised "accelerated growth" in the third quarter, but Canaccord notes that this outlook takes into account the recent acquisition of Freenow.



The Canadian broker, which has a "hold" recommendation on the stock, said it had lowered its price target from $14 to $11 accordingly.



"We believe the current valuation of the stock is reasonable given the uncertainty posed by the potential rise of self-driving taxis," it said.



"We also believe that the stock's discount relative to Uber (...) is justified given Lyft's focus on North America and its smaller market share, which makes it more vulnerable to the threat posed by self-driving taxis," the broker concluded.



At around 10:15 a.m. (New York time), the stock was up 3.2%, but it is still down 83% from its IPO price of $72 in the spring of 2019.





