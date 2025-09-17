Lyft shares sped off in New York on Wednesday morning following the announcement of a partnership between the American ride-hailing specialist and Waymo, owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company, to launch a self-driving taxi project in Nashville next year.
An hour into trading Lyft shares were up 14.5%, their highest level since 2022, outpacing the Nasdaq (down 0.4%).
Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Lyft's Flexdrive subsidiary will provide complete fleet management, including vehicle maintenance, infrastructure and depot operations.
Lyft will also deploy the project's charging network and maintenance capabilities.
It is expected that users will initially be able to reserve vehicles via the Waymo app, before a gradual integration into the Lyft platform.
Lyft speeds off after partnership with Waymo
Published on 09/17/2025 at 10:51 am EDT
