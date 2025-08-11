Susquehanna maintains its 'neutral' recommendation on Lyft shares, with a target price lowered from $18 to $14, continuing to believe that 'the risk/return profile is balanced at current levels' for the mobility services platform's stock.



'Lyft reported a generally strong second quarter, and management was optimistic about opportunities for European expansion in the coming years thanks to its acquisition of Freenow,' the broker acknowledged.



Based on these results, outlook, and management comments, Susquehanna is raising its estimates for 2025 (+1% for revenue and EBITDA, +5% for EPS) and for 2026 (+2% for revenue, +5% for EBITDA, +10% for EPS).