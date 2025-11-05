On Wednesday, Lyft formalized a strategic partnership with United Airlines, allowing its users to earn miles through the MileagePlus program. This partnership comes a few months after the end of the alliance between Lyft and Delta Airlines, now a partner of Uber. Lyft users will now be able to earn between one and four miles per dollar spent, depending on the type of ride and the terms of the trip, particularly for trips to or from an airport. The most advantageous reward is automatically applied, but rewards cannot be combined.

This initiative is part of a shared desire to enhance the customer experience. Brian Irving, Lyft's chief marketing officer, emphasized the user-centric approach, while Richard Nunn, head of MileagePlus, spoke of the beginning of "deep technological integration," anticipating an expansion of services related to the partnership. Starting in early 2026, users will be able to use their miles to pay for Lyft rides, receive notifications related to their United flights, and benefit from better synchronization between ground and air transport.

United Airlines, which already collaborates with other brands such as Ticketmaster (Live Nation), Avis, and Spotify, sees this partnership as a natural extension of its ecosystem. The MileagePlus program saw its revenues grow by 9% in October. To support the launch, a 1,000-mile bonus is being offered to new customers who link their MileagePlus account to Lyft and take two trips within 30 days. This convergence between individual transport and air travel is reigniting competition between Lyft and Uber in the area of customer loyalty.