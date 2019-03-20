m/SIX : Named Media Agency-of-Record for Regions Bank

Fast-Growing Agency to Lead Media Strategy and Buying for Banking Industry Powerhouse

m/SIX, a full service media agency backed by GroupM, announced today it has been named media agency-of-record for Regions Bank, one of the nation’s largest full service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and lending products and services. As media AOR, m/SIX will lead the bank’s media strategy and buying across multiple business units. Regions holds assets of more than $126 billion and operates approximately 1,500 retail locations across the South, Midwest and Texas.

Selected for its business strategy expertise and track record leading large-scale programs for Fortune 500 advertisers, m/SIX will utilize traditional and digital media alongside high-performing one-to-one media empowering Regions to meaningfully connect with consumers.

To support the engagement, m/SIX is also creating a bespoke planning team that will assist Regions in developing holistic solutions for addressing its key business opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to serve as media AOR for Regions and look forward to helping the company grow its business through smart, engaging and highly accountable media,” said Alan Trinkle, President, USA for m/SIX. “The company is one of the dominant banking brands throughout the Southern and Midwestern United States and we are honored for the opportunity to support its marketing efforts.”

The win builds upon a busy 2018 for m/SIX, which saw the firm double staff size in North America while landing a raft of new business including AstraZeneca, Bridgestone and Giant Eagle. Most recently the firm was honored for its work reinventing media and marketing strategy for fashion retailer Chico’s, picking up an Online Marketing OMMA Award in the Apparel/Fashion category.

“m/SIX brings a phenomenal understanding of the modern consumer along with unparalleled know-how in using data to drive meaningful and effective customer engagement and business results,” said Michele Elrod, EVP, Head of Marketing at Regions Bank. “The agency’s hands on, fully comprehensive approach backed by their ability to execute across the media landscape in support of a compelling, big picture vision was a deciding factor in selecting the firm as our media AOR.”

About m/SIX

m/SIX is a full service media agency that combines the nimbleness of an independent shop with the buying power of GroupM. Backed jointly by GroupM and integrated marketing agency The&Partnership, m/SIX’s unique model brings media planning, creative development and data management under a single roof, providing advertisers with a one-team approach for managing all aspects of their paid, earned and owned media campaigns. Digitally native with expertise across all addressable and traditional media channels, m/SIX is built for the modern media landscape offering hands-on management across all stages of the media process. m/SIX clients include BNY Mellon, AstraZeneca, Chico’s, Swatch, Hitachi, CBRE, David Yurman and Aetna.

