m/SIX : Named Media Agency-of-Record for Regions Bank

Fast-Growing Agency to Lead Media Strategy and Buying for Banking
Industry Powerhouse
m/SIX, a full service media agency backed by GroupM, announced today it
has been named media agency-of-record for Regions Bank, one of the
nation’s largest full service providers of consumer and commercial
banking, wealth management and lending products and services. As media
AOR, m/SIX will lead the bank’s media strategy and buying across
multiple business units. Regions holds assets of more than $126 billion
and operates approximately 1,500 retail locations across the South,
Midwest and Texas.
Selected for its business strategy expertise and track record leading
large-scale programs for Fortune 500 advertisers, m/SIX will utilize
traditional and digital media alongside high-performing one-to-one media
empowering Regions to meaningfully connect with consumers.
To support the engagement, m/SIX is also creating a bespoke planning
team that will assist Regions in developing holistic solutions for
addressing its key business opportunities.
“We are thrilled to have been selected to serve as media AOR for Regions
and look forward to helping the company grow its business through smart,
engaging and highly accountable media,” said Alan Trinkle, President,
USA for m/SIX. “The company is one of the dominant banking brands
throughout the Southern and Midwestern United States and we are honored
for the opportunity to support its marketing efforts.”
The win builds upon a busy 2018 for m/SIX, which saw the firm double
staff size in North America while landing a raft of new business
including AstraZeneca, Bridgestone and Giant Eagle. Most recently the
firm was honored for its work reinventing media and marketing strategy
for fashion retailer Chico’s, picking up an Online Marketing OMMA Award
in the Apparel/Fashion category.
“m/SIX brings a phenomenal understanding of the modern consumer along
with unparalleled know-how in using data to drive meaningful and
effective customer engagement and business results,” said Michele Elrod,
EVP, Head of Marketing at Regions Bank. “The agency’s hands on, fully
comprehensive approach backed by their ability to execute across the
media landscape in support of a compelling, big picture vision was a
deciding factor in selecting the firm as our media AOR.”
About m/SIX
m/SIX is a full service media agency that combines the nimbleness of an
independent shop with the buying power of GroupM. Backed jointly by
GroupM and integrated marketing agency The&Partnership, m/SIX’s unique
model brings media planning, creative development and data management
under a single roof, providing advertisers with a one-team approach for
managing all aspects of their paid, earned and owned media campaigns.
Digitally native with expertise across all addressable and traditional
media channels, m/SIX is built for the modern media landscape offering
hands-on management across all stages of the media process. m/SIX
clients include BNY Mellon, AstraZeneca, Chico’s, Swatch, Hitachi, CBRE,
David Yurman and Aetna.
