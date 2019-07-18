m/SIX : Names Tricia Allen as President, Canada

m/SIX, a full-service media agency backed jointly by GroupM and The&Partnership, announced today it has named media veteran Tricia Allen as president, Canada. Allen brings 23 years of experience building agency businesses in both Canada and the U.S. to the role, where she will guide the fast-growing firm’s efforts in the Canada market. Reporting to m/SIX global CEO, Jess Burley, Allen will be responsible for leading agency operations across Canada with responsibility for strategy, growth and client development. She succeeds former m/SIX Canada president Kerry Mitchell who is retiring.

Allen joins from IPG’s Orion Worldwide where she served in a variety of roles including as managing director, Canada and managing director, North America. As managing director, Canada, Allen was responsible for launching the firm’s Canadian operations, growing the business into one of Orion’s most profitable markets. In her role as managing director for North America, Allen oversaw agency strategy across the firm’s most important global region, leading a team of 150 people. This included managing the agency’s diversity and inclusion initiative, which was recognized by IPG for building the “Most Inclusive Climate” across all IPG agencies. She also served as a member of IPG Mediabrands’ U.S. and Canada Executive Leadership Team.

“Tricia is an accomplished media world insider with an impeccable grasp of the Canadian marketing landscape and strong experience building standout agency businesses,” said Jess Burley, global CEO of m/SIX. “We are excited to welcome her as president of m/SIX Canada and look forward to her leadership as we continue to grow our presence in the country.”

Prior to Orion, Allen was director of media strategy at Shaw Media where she oversaw all media strategy development and execution of consumer campaigns for Shaw’s global television business. She has also served at PHD Canada and Initiative Media working with a range of clients including Disney, Revlon, Unilever, Kellogg’s, Hershey, Sony PlayStation and EA Sports. She is an executive member of the She Runs It organization where she serves as a mentor to beginning and mid-career women in the advertising industry.

“m/SIX has redefined the capabilities and scope of the modern media agency, serving as a strategic partner that’s helping global clients solve their key business challenges,” said Allen. “I am honored to join the talented team here as we extend our footprint in Canada.”

About m/SIX

m/SIX is a full-service media agency that combines the nimbleness of an independent shop with the buying power of GroupM. Backed jointly by GroupM and integrated marketing agency The&Partnership, m/SIX’s unique model brings media planning, creative development and data management under a single roof, providing advertisers with a one team approach for managing all aspects of their paid, earned and owned media campaigns. Digitally native with expertise across all addressable and traditional media channels, m/SIX is built for the modern media landscape offering hands-on management across all stages of the media process. m/SIX Canada clients include Manulife, David Yurman, Special Olympics Canada, Purolator and the University of Waterloo.

