Marks & Spencer announced on Thursday that it would be spending £340m (approximately €400m) to build a huge automated warehouse dedicated entirely to its food business, the largest ever built by the retail group in its supply chain.



This multi-year investment, designed to support its growth ambitions, will finance a 'national distribution center' in Northamptonshire, aiming to double the size of the British supermarket chain's food business.



The new 120,000 m2 facility will incorporate advanced automation technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance product availability on the shelves.



The future warehouse will be equipped with an automated crane for handling long-life products, a rapid shuttle system for sorting and storage, and a contactless preparation solution that allows items to be loaded directly into cages ready for delivery to stores, systems that will streamline logistics operations and simplify restocking for employees.



The site will also incorporate recycled and responsibly sourced building materials, a large rooftop solar array, an advanced rainwater harvesting system, and electric vehicle charging stations.



Based at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, a recognised logistics site with strong transport links, the centre is expected to open in 2029.



The project will create around 1,000 permanent jobs on site and an additional 2,000 jobs during the construction phase.



The announcement comes as M&S recently announced plans to accelerate its store rotation and modernization program, including the opening of twelve new food supermarkets on former Homebase sites, a DIY chain that has filed for bankruptcy.



The program aims to develop 420 larger, modernized food stores and a more efficient fleet of 180 general stores, half of which are expected to be renovated by FY 2027/28.



The retailer also plans to open another distribution center of over 36,000 square metres in Avonmouth, near Bristol, to supply stores in the Midlands, southwest England, and southern Wales.







