The M6 Group posted current operating income (EBITA) of €37.5m for Q3 2025, representing an operating margin of 13.9%, up 0.6 point compared with the same period last year.
Revenue fell by 3.4% to €269.2m, with advertising revenue stable (-0.7%) and other revenue down 14.3%, due to weaker performance in production and audiovisual rights activities after a historic 2024.
Our group has had its best TV season in six years in terms of commercial targets, said CEO David Larramendy, who also highlighted another very strong year-on-year increase (+25%) in streaming.
M6 will continue to implement its streaming plan, aiming for its digital transformation to be able to achieve streaming revenue of over €200m and one billion hours viewed on its M6+ platform in 2028.
Furthermore, considering that political uncertainty is likely to weigh on French economic activity at the end of the year, the media group anticipates a decline in the TV advertising market in the last quarter of 2025.
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (79%): owns, at the end of 2024, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV) and 4 digital channels (M6+, M6+ Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay);
- operation of radio stations (12.1%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts;
- program production and audiovisual rights marketing (6%);
- other (2.9%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Net sales break down primarily by source of revenue between advertising sales (81%), subscription sales (6%), TV and film content sales (5.8%) and other (7.2%).
