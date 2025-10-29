The M6 Group posted current operating income (EBITA) of €37.5m for Q3 2025, representing an operating margin of 13.9%, up 0.6 point compared with the same period last year.



Revenue fell by 3.4% to €269.2m, with advertising revenue stable (-0.7%) and other revenue down 14.3%, due to weaker performance in production and audiovisual rights activities after a historic 2024.



Our group has had its best TV season in six years in terms of commercial targets, said CEO David Larramendy, who also highlighted another very strong year-on-year increase (+25%) in streaming.



M6 will continue to implement its streaming plan, aiming for its digital transformation to be able to achieve streaming revenue of over €200m and one billion hours viewed on its M6+ platform in 2028.



Furthermore, considering that political uncertainty is likely to weigh on French economic activity at the end of the year, the media group anticipates a decline in the TV advertising market in the last quarter of 2025.