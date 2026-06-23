M6 leads with a 63.1% audience share for France-Iraq

France's win over Iraq (3-0) last night in the World Cup drew an average of 4.9 million viewers on M6, according to Médiamétrie data. The match, which kicked off at 11 p.m., was suspended for nearly two hours due to a thunderstorm before ending at 2:48 a.m.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 10:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The channel posted an average audience share of 63.1%, the best performance of the evening in that time slot. Before the interruption, the first half was watched by as many as 8.9 million viewers.



In their first World Cup match against Senegal (3-1) on June 16, aired at a more conventional hour, 13.99 million people watched the game.



Kylian Mbappé's teammates will face Norway on Friday at 9 p.m. in Boston. The match will be decisive in determining who finishes first in the group.



M6 shares are down 1.14% this Tuesday on the Paris stock exchange in mid-afternoon trading.