The channel posted an average audience share of 63.1%, the best performance of the evening in that time slot. Before the interruption, the first half was watched by as many as 8.9 million viewers.

In their first World Cup match against Senegal (3-1) on June 16, aired at a more conventional hour, 13.99 million people watched the game.

Kylian Mbappé's teammates will face Norway on Friday at 9 p.m. in Boston. The match will be decisive in determining who finishes first in the group.

M6 shares are down 1.14% this Tuesday on the Paris stock exchange in mid-afternoon trading.