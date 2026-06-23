M6 leads with a 63.1% audience share for France-Iraq
France's win over Iraq (3-0) last night in the World Cup drew an average of 4.9 million viewers on M6, according to Médiamétrie data. The match, which kicked off at 11 p.m., was suspended for nearly two hours due to a thunderstorm before ending at 2:48 a.m.
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (79%): owns, at the end of 2025, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV) and 4 digital channels (M6+, M6+ Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay);
- operation of radio stations (12.4%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts;
- program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.7%);
- other (2.9%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (82.2%) and other (17.8%; primarily sales of subscriptions, TV content and film content).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.