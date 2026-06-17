The victory of Les Bleus (3-1) last night in New York against Senegal, scheduled for prime time, drew 13.99m viewers, placing the channel firmly at the top of the ratings.
The contrast is sharp compared to the warm-up matches broadcast a few days earlier on TF1. France-Northern Ireland had gathered 5.05m viewers, representing a 28.8% audience share, while France-Ivory Coast had attracted 5.20m people and a 31.1% audience share.
The ratings for France-Senegal exceed those of the French team's opening match during the 2022 World Cup. On November 22, 2022, France-Australia, won 4-1 by Didier Deschamps' team, had drawn 12.53m viewers on TF1, for a 48.1% audience share.
The ratings success of France-Senegal comes as M6 seeks to monetize a major investment in sports rights. In March 2024, the group spent nearly €120m, according to several media reports, to acquire the rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, outbidding TF1 in the tender process launched by FIFA. The channel will broadcast 54 matches on free-to-air television, while BeIN Sports retains exclusivity for all 104 matches on its pay-TV channels.
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (79%): owns, at the end of 2025, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV) and 4 digital channels (M6+, M6+ Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay);
- operation of radio stations (12.4%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts;
- program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.7%);
- other (2.9%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (82.2%) and other (17.8%; primarily sales of subscriptions, TV content and film content).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.