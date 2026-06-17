M6 Looks to Capitalize on the Success of Les Bleus

The broadcasting group (+0.16%) dominated the ratings last night thanks to the broadcast of the French national team's first match of the 2026 World Cup, which was followed by nearly 14m viewers.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/17/2026 at 09:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The victory of Les Bleus (3-1) last night in New York against Senegal, scheduled for prime time, drew 13.99m viewers, placing the channel firmly at the top of the ratings.



The contrast is sharp compared to the warm-up matches broadcast a few days earlier on TF1. France-Northern Ireland had gathered 5.05m viewers, representing a 28.8% audience share, while France-Ivory Coast had attracted 5.20m people and a 31.1% audience share.



The ratings for France-Senegal exceed those of the French team's opening match during the 2022 World Cup. On November 22, 2022, France-Australia, won 4-1 by Didier Deschamps' team, had drawn 12.53m viewers on TF1, for a 48.1% audience share.



The ratings success of France-Senegal comes as M6 seeks to monetize a major investment in sports rights. In March 2024, the group spent nearly €120m, according to several media reports, to acquire the rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, outbidding TF1 in the tender process launched by FIFA. The channel will broadcast 54 matches on free-to-air television, while BeIN Sports retains exclusivity for all 104 matches on its pay-TV channels.