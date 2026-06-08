M6 shares climb as Oddo BHF bets on TF1 merger

The broadcasting group is leading the SBF 120 index this Monday morning, gaining over 5% following a rating upgrade from the research firm, which moved to an outperform rating on the stock.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/08/2026 at 03:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'The daily newspaper Le Parisien reported this weekend that advanced discussions are underway regarding a merger between TF1 and M6. While the deal's parameters remain unclear, the envisioned structure appears similar to the one explored in 2021, with a bid from TF1 for M6 that could be partially settled in shares. The newspaper mentions a valuation of 20 euros per share for M6', notes Oddo BHF, which raised its price target on M6 from 15 to 18 euros.



According to analysts, who view this information as credible, a carve-out of M6's assets between TF1 and CMA CGM, which already holds an 11.08% stake, would be the most relevant option. Such a structure would maintain significant competition in the French broadcasting market and could thus facilitate clearance from the Competition Authority, in a context where the TV advertising market remains under pressure.



Oddo BHF emphasizes that it is not surprised by these discussions, recalling that a transaction of this magnitude requires several years of preparation. An announcement could therefore occur as early as 2026, subject to conditions precedent related notably to regulatory approvals.



However, the completion of the deal could not take place before May 2028, as regulations prohibit the transfer of M6's DTT frequency before a five-year period has elapsed following its renewal in 2023. Oddo BHF believes that an announcement in late 2026 or early 2027, for completion by mid-2028, constitutes a credible scenario.



The political calendar could also play a role. According to the research firm, it would be in the interest of TF1 and M6 to unveil their project before the start of the 2027 presidential campaign, which could complicate any legislative changes necessary for the operation.



While the advertising market remains challenging in the short term, with a 7% decline in advertising revenue in the first quarter, analysts anticipate a gradual improvement during the year, supported notably by the FIFA World Cup.



Furthermore, they consider the speculative dimension of the case to be a buy argument, as the risk of the deal failing appears limited to them, while M6 stands out as the most likely target for a merger.



TF1 shares were up 1.4% around 9:30 a.m. in the wake of this news, significantly outperforming the Paris market (-0.7%).