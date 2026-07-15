The broadcaster delivered the best audience of the year last night, on the occasion of the World Cup semi-final that France lost to Spain. The match drew 20.244m viewers, representing a 73% audience share, with a peak of 22.24m at 9:50 p.m.
The World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco (2-0), played on July 9, drew an average of 16.1m viewers on M6, representing a 72.8% audience share, according to Mediametrie. The match even peaked at 18.1m viewers at the end of the game.
For M6, Les Bleus' elimination on the doorstep of the final is also bad news for audience figures at the end of the tournament.
Small consolation: Didier Deschamps' players will play in the third-place match on Saturday night at 11 p.m. against the loser of the other semi-final, which pits Argentina against England.
M6 shares were down 0.34% on the stock market this morning.
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of TV channels (79%): owns, at the end of 2025, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top and RFM TV) and 4 digital channels (M6+, M6+ Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay);
- operation of radio stations (12.4%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts;
- program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.7%);
- other (2.9%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (82.2%) and other (17.8%; primarily sales of subscriptions, TV content and film content).
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